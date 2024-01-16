Appointment builds upon Nuveen's existing footprint in Korea with a view to further expanding Arcmont's and Churchill's relationships in the region

Arcmont Asset Management and Churchill Asset Management, the European and U.S. asset management companies of Nuveen Private Capital, have appointed Bonsoo Koo as Head of Business Development for Korea. In this role, Mr. Koo will be exclusively focused on offering Arcmont's and Churchill's private credit and equity solutions and further deepening relationships with Korean investors.

Mr. Koo will partner with colleagues from Arcmont, Churchill and the broader Nuveen team to capitalize on the growing demand from Korean institutions for private capital. Nuveen has a wide range of established and longstanding client relationships across the region and opened its on the ground presence in 2021.

"With over $1.2 billion of Korean committed capital, Arcmont and Churchill have cultivated longstanding strategic relationships with institutional investors in the region. We continue to see Korean LPs actively pursuing private credit and equity solutions due to their attractive risk-adjusted total return potential, lower volatility and portfolio diversification benefits," said David Burnside, Co-Head of Nuveen Private Capital Business Development. "We are delighted to welcome Bonsoo to the team as we deepen our commitment to Korean investors and our presence in the region."

Mr. Koo joins following many years working in the Korean market and in his prior role within the Private Fund's Group at Evercore, has introduced and represented Arcmont investors.

"Having previously partnered with Arcmont, I have seen firsthand the value the firm brings to its investors. Now, together with Churchill, the opportunity to offer an enhanced array of investment opportunities across the European and U.S. middle markets is very exciting," Mr. Koo said. "Private capital has now become an important asset class for Korean investors' portfolios and providing bespoke client service to help them meet their investment objectives is absolutely key to our growth strategy in the region."

Mr. Koo's appointment follows that of Managing Director Jamal Hammoud, a Senior Investment Strategist who joined in November 2023 to deepen investor relationships in the Middle East.

Nuveen Private Capital was formed in March 2023 following Nuveen's acquisition of Arcmont, which in combination with Churchill, created a $73 billion private capital platform and one of the world's largest private credit managers. Collectively, Arcmont and Churchill deployed over $15 billion in support of European and U.S. private equity firms and their portfolio companies in 2023.

About Arcmont Asset Management

Arcmont Asset Management, an investment-affiliate of Nuveen, the investment manager of TIAA, is a private debt asset management firm providing flexible capital solutions to a wide range of businesses in Europe. Established in 2011, Arcmont has raised approximately €25.9 ($28.4) billion in assets to date from institutional investors globally and has committed over €26.6 ($29.2) billion across more than 340 transactions. With a highly experienced investment team, a proven investment track record and deep technical expertise, Arcmont offers creative and flexible capital solutions to European businesses, with the reliability of a partner that values long term relationships. To learn more about Arcmont, visit www.arcmont.com.

About Churchill Asset Management LLC

Churchill, an investment-specialist affiliate of Nuveen (the asset manager of TIAA), provides customized financing solutions to middle market private equity firms and their portfolio companies across the capital structure. With over $50 billion of committed capital, we provide first lien, unitranche, second lien and mezzanine debt, in addition to equity co-investments, secondary solutions and private equity fund commitments. Churchill has a long history of disciplined investing across multiple economic cycles and our unique origination strategy, execution and investment are driven by more than 160 professionals in New York, Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas and Los Angeles. To learn more about Churchill, visit https://www.churchillam.com.

About Nuveen

Nuveen, the investment manager of TIAA, offers a comprehensive range of outcome-focused investment solutions designed to secure the long-term financial goals of institutional and individual investors. Nuveen has $1.1 trillion in assets under management as of 30 Sept 2023 and operations in 27 countries. Its investment specialists offer deep expertise across a comprehensive range of traditional and alternative investments through a wide array of vehicles and customized strategies. For more information, please visit www.nuveen.com.

