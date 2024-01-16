Velotix Secures Tier One International Bank Partnership and Recognized as a Representative Vendor in the 2024 Gartner® Market Guide for Data Security Platforms Report

NEW YORK, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Velotix marks the commencement of a prosperous 2024 by welcoming international Tier One bank to its roster of customers as well as mention in the Gartner® Market Guide for Data Security Platforms.

Velotix, a leading data security company, announces the inclusion of an additional Tier One bank as a customer, marking an additional milestone for the company's expansion within the Banking Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI) sector. This partnership underscores Velotix's commitment to empowering financial institutions with cutting-edge technology to enhance their data security, streamline operations and drive innovation.

The Velotix data security platform empowers organizations to seamlessly integrate data-driven and security practices. Velotix ensures compliance with privacy and security standards for both structured and unstructured data, employing intelligent methodologies to establish, uphold, and enforce the organization's Data Protection Policies.

As part of this strategic alliance, Velotix will deploy its state-of-the-art data security platform to meet the stringent security requirements and regulations of the financial industry. The collaboration aims to provide the partner bank with advanced capabilities to discover, auto-tag data and enforce data protection policies, while enabling full data democratization.

"Velotix thrives as a leader, harmonizing robust data democratization and data security through our AI-based, precision-driven policy methodology. Our unique approach ensures constant compliance in the ever-evolving business landscape. Velotix remains committed to driving digital transformation and ensuring the highest standards of data security for its partners in the BFSI sector and beyond," shares Dr. Adi Hod, Co-Founder and CEO of Velotix.

In addition to this pivotal partnership, Velotix is pleased to announce its inclusion in Gartner® 2024 Market Guide for Data Security Platforms by analysts Joerg Fritsch, Brian Lowans, Andrew Bales. We believe that Velotix's recognition is due to our ongoing commitment to innovation and excellence in the data security space.

Velotix invites organizations to explore the comprehensive features of its Data Security Platform, designed to meet the highest standards of data governance and data access and security controls. For more information, visit www.velotix.ai.

About Velotix:

Velotix enables enterprises to navigate the challenges posed by privacy laws while still harnessing data for business intelligence. Velotix is a unique AI-driven data security platform that simplifies compliance, streamlines data access, automates policy enforcement and empowers enterprises to unlock the full potential of their data. Velotix was founded in 2020 by Dr. Adi Hod and Uriel Ekstein. For more information, visit www.velotix.com, LinkedIn.

Gartner, Market Guide for Data Security Platforms, By Joerg Fritsch, Brian Lowans, Andrew Bales, 5 January 2024.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

