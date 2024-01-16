Swedish heat pump manufacturer Aira has secured financing to expand its business, which targets the residential market. It has also obtained a grant to establish a heat pump production facility in Poland.Aira, a heat pump specialist based in Sweden, has raised €145 million ($158.2 million) in a Series B financing round, led by Altor and Kinnevik, two Swedish institutional investors, and Singaporean investment fund Temasek. Aira has also secured a €15 million grant from the Polish government to establish a heat pump manufacturing facility in Wroclaw, Poland, the company said in a statement. It ...

