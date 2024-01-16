KwikClick, Inc.: KwikClick Discusses Highlights from Founder and CEO Dr. Fred Cooper's Presentation at Emerging Growth Conference 66

BOUNTIFUL, UT / ACCESSWIRE / January 16, 2024 / KwikClick, Inc. (OTCQB:KWIK) ("the Company or "KWIK"), is a performance-based SAS model providing a cloud-based, multi-purpose rewards and social selling platform that utilizes, in part, an industry-first patented program to pay "waves" of commissions and other incentives to anyone willing to make a product recommendation electronically or through social media. Today KWIK examines highlights from their presentation at Emerging Growth Conference 66 on January 11, 2024.

The Emerging Growth Conference identifies companies in a wide range of growth sectors, with strong management teams, innovative products & services, focused strategy, execution, and the overall potential for long-term growth.

During the conference Dr. Fred Cooper discussed the software platform, the benefits to brands and customers and intellectual property portfolio.

Highlights of the video presentation included:

Kwik is the "first rewards program that can be custom-tailored to the good or service that is offered by the brand and offer and an entire host of reward options…All of these types of rewards can be interchangeable in the KWIK platform."

KWIK "creates custom rewards regardless of the amount of budget."

The company has filed over forty patent applications with five already granted.

"When you use our app, it will configure for you a detailed reward program with built in assets that you can deploy with no knowledge of how to work a rewards program. It will integrate with a whole host of reward programs. Kwik will manage each of those rewards programs for you."

"Our staff has experience in creating over $1.6 billion in sales from rewards programs."

Cooper continued "2024 is all about garnering market share. Target revenue is to grow to about $40 million. This will occur from consulting and monitoring fees and revenue shares on all new customers brought to the platform as a result of KWIK."

As discussed at the conference, benefits of the product include:

Helping the brand auto-configure so that they can be live within a day.

Customer acquisition cost is lower than competitors.

Services and functionality are tremendously unique.

Platform is international, handling all double byte, Kanji characters and simple translations to move into any country allowing referrals to be made in a foreign country and to be paid in the currency of their choice.

Redemption and sign up are as simple as a single click during the time of checkout.

"Technical specs and security associated with our software is second to none, especially given the fact that we transact business currently internationally."

For more information about KwikClick, Inc., or a copy of the presentation used please visit our website at kwik.com.

About the Emerging Growth Conference

The Emerging Growth Conference is an effective way for public companies to engage with the investment community regarding their Company, new products, services and other major announcements from anywhere, in an effective and time efficient manner.

A replay of the presentation is available through the conference portal and on the Emerging Growth YouTube Channel.

About KWIK

KWIK is a SAS consolidating social selling platform that offers the potential for increased sales for brands via customer acquisition and engagement. Any brand can easily install and utilize KWIK on their online storefront free of charge through simple proprietary API's. Once installed, the patented platform integrates and manages the brand's rewards, reviews, cashback, loyalty, influencer, affiliate, and/or rewards programs. Brands using KWIK have the potential to turn all social media from their consumers into a solicitation in an unobtrusive manner. Just like sharing a location pin, ANYONE sharing the product link earns a commission from purchasers utilizing the link. Uniquely, all subsequent purchases earn equivalent commissions even when re-purchasing is done directly on the brand's website. KWIK's patented "Waves of Influence program" further pays commissions to the referrer on the friends of their followers who reshare a link. This allows anyone to earn income beyond the span of their followers by simply sharing a link that results in an initial sale. A single share can potentially result in hundreds, even thousands, of waves of earnings possibilities. Visit us at kwik.com

