Grid Dynamics Earns the AI and Machine Learning on Microsoft Azure Advanced Specialization

Key Takeaways:

Grid Dynamics secures the AI and Machine Learning on Microsoft Azure Advanced Specialization, building on top of its recently awarded Analytics on Microsoft Azure Advanced Specialization. This new status in the Microsoft AI Cloud Partner program expands its engagement in the Microsoft Azure Innovate program to encompass advanced AI and ML workloads.

This achievement validates Grid Dynamics' deep knowledge, technical proficiency, and delivery excellence in enabling client adoption of artificial intelligence and machine learning across the entire Azure Data, Analytics, and AI domain.

With broader participation in the AI and Machine Learning parts of the Microsoft Azure Innovate program, Grid Dynamics has amplified its value to clients and the company anticipates these efforts will create larger deal pipelines and reduce time to closure, especially for Generative AI, copilots, and other Large Language Model (LLM) initiatives.

SAN RAMON, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 16, 2024 / Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) (Grid Dynamics), a leader in enterprise-level digital transformation services and solutions, today proudly announced it has earned the AI and Machine Learning on Microsoft Azure Advanced Specialization from Microsoft. This milestone broadens Grid Dynamics' participation in the Microsoft Azure Innovate for AI Apps program, showcasing the company's exceptional technical capabilities in designing, building, deploying, and running cloud-based AI solutions. The program helps accelerate clients' development and adoption of AI solutions by providing training, services, financial assistance, and a strategic framework for deeper engagement with existing clients and new prospects, fostering collaborative growth opportunities. As a member of this exclusive program, Grid Dynamics enables its clients to accelerate time to value on AI programs-freeing up investment for more advanced, value-creating, AI projects with Grid Dynamics, leveraging traditional AI and ML or curing edge Generative AI and LLMs along with MLOps.

The AI and Machine Learning on Microsoft Azure Advanced Specialization is a major achievement for Microsoft AI Cloud Partners and demonstrates Grid Dynamics' deep expertise in helping customers modernize their applications and generate business-changing value using AI and Machine Learning automation and enhanced ways of working. This advanced specialization is only awarded to partners that meet stringent criteria around customer success, staff skilling, and technical certifications, while also passing a third-party audit. This accomplishment marks the 5th new Microsoft Specialization for Grid Dynamics in the past eight months and continues the accelerating collaboration between Grid Dynamics and Microsoft.

"Securing the AI and Machine Learning Advanced Specialization on Microsoft Azure is not just a reflection of our expertise and commitment to AI and ML innovation, but also a symbol of our robust partnership with Microsoft. Our focus remains on consistently providing exceptional value to our customers through advanced AI solutions, said Eugene Steinberg, Technical Fellow at Grid Dynamics. "The inclusion of Azure's cutting-edge AI capabilities in our toolkit marks a significant milestone, and we are thrilled about the expansive opportunities presented by Generative AI."

The AI and Machine Learning on Microsoft Azure Advanced Specialization underscores the dynamic and growing alliance between Grid Dynamics and Microsoft, fostering closer collaboration on complex cloud AI platforms leveraging Azure's AI Studio, Azure OpenAI, the newly announced Microsoft Copilot Studio platform, MLOps, and Microsoft's broader Azure AI portfolio. Visit this page to learn more about Grid Dynamics' partnership with Microsoft.

About Grid Dynamics

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ: GDYN) is a digital-native technology services provider that accelerates growth and bolsters competitive advantage for Fortune 1000 companies. Grid Dynamics provides digital transformation consulting and implementation services in omnichannel customer experience , big data , analytics , search , artificial intelligence , cloud & DevOps , and application modernization . Grid Dynamics achieves high speed-to-market, quality, and efficiency by using technology accelerators, an agile delivery culture, and its pool of global engineering talent. Founded in 2006, Grid Dynamics is headquartered in Silicon Valley with offices across the US, Mexico, Jamaica, the UK, Europe, and India. To learn more about Grid Dynamics, please visit www.griddynamics.com . Follow us on Facebook , Twitter , and LinkedIn .

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 that are not historical facts, and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results of Grid Dynamics to differ materially from those expected and projected. These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the words "believes," "estimates," "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "may," "will," "potential," "projects," "predicts," "continue," or "should," or, in each case, their negative or other variations or comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, quotations and statements regarding our AI and Machine Learning on Microsoft Azure Advanced Specialization and participation in the Microsoft Azure Innovate for AI Apps program, our product capabilities, and our company's future growth including with customers.

These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results. Most of these factors are outside Grid Dynamics' control and are difficult to predict. Factors that may cause such differences include, but are not limited to, any factors limiting our partnership with Microsoft, our product capabilities, the benefits of our products, and our company's growth and growth strategy.

Grid Dynamics cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. Grid Dynamics cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Grid Dynamics does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based. Further information about factors that could materially affect Grid Dynamics, including its results of operations and financial condition, is set forth under the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's quarterly report on Form 10-Q filed November 2, 2023, and in other periodic filings Grid Dynamics makes with the SEC.

Media Contact:

Cary Savas

+1 (650) 523 5000

csavas@griddynamics.com

SOURCE: Grid Dynamics

View the original press release on accesswire.com