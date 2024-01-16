Cardiff Lexington Corporation: Cardiff Lexington Appoints Dr. Kevin Fitzgerald, M.D. as Managing Director of Nova Ortho and Spine

Enhancing Leadership to Position Company for Next Stage Growth

FT. LAUDERDALE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / January 16, 2024 / Cardiff Lexington Corporation (OTC Pink:CDIX), an acquisition holding company focused on locating, acquiring, and building middle market, niche companies, primarily in the healthcare industry, today announced the appointment of Dr. Kevin Fitzgerald, M.D. as Managing Director of Nova Ortho and Spine, the Company's healthcare subsidiary. Dr. Fitzgerald has previously been with Nova Ortho and Spine as a highly qualified member of the management and care team. In his new role as managing director, he will now oversee all aspects of day to day operations, expansion, patient care, provider production, marketing, and company relations as the business continues to grow.

Dr. Fitzgerald has over 20 years of experience in the medical profession in various roles including physician, respiratory therapist, and physician's assistant. From 2018 to 2021, Dr. Fitzgerald was the alternate Chief Medical Officer and the in-patient medical director for the Cleveland Clinic throughout Martin County, Florida. He also served as the Chairman of Medicine, Professional Development Physician Champion, Operations Development, Financial Committee Member, Board of Trustees (voting member), and an Instructor for Career Development and Patient Advocacy. In these roles, Dr. Fitzgerald was solely responsible for three hospitals with a total patient capacity of over 550, as well as the supervision of 30 physicians and 12 advanced care providers. Additionally, during his tenure, Dr. Fitzgerald developed several programs to include a physician advisory platform that allowed the hospital system to work closely with private and government insurance. This created a symbiotic relationship while improving care and increasing revenue. Dr. Fitzgerald also continues to serve as a Colonel and the Chief of Aerospace Medicine in the Air National Guard overseeing the state of Florida's entire health program of Aerospace and General Medicine.

Dr. Fitzgerald is board certified by the American Academy for Procedural Medicine (AAOPM) for procedural medicine, certified traumatic brain injury specialist, and a life care planner for catastrophic injuries. He earned his Doctor of Medicine from the International University of Health and Sciences and completed his residency at Oakland University in Detroit, MI, a part of the Beaumont Health network, now one of the largest healthcare systems in Michigan. In addition to his medical degree, Dr. Fitzgerald has also earned a Bachelor of Science in physician assistant studies and a Master of Health Science from Nova Southeastern University, as well as a Bachelor of Science in Mass Communications from Towson University.

Alex Cunningham, Chief Executive Officer of Cardiff Lexington, commented, "Over the last three years, we have doubled Nova locations from 5 to 10 and expect accelerated growth moving forward. With his education, experience, and background as a health care system administrator, which includes oversight of three hospitals and supervision of 30 physicians, Dr. Fitzgerald brings invaluable leadership experience to Nova Ortho and Spine. As Managing Director of Nova, Dr. Fitzgerald will oversee a growing team of physicians, care providers, and support staff, as well as spearhead strategic planning and maximize growth opportunities. We are thrilled that he has agreed to step into this expanded role and look forward to leveraging both his medical and business acumen to drive growth and value for our business and for our shareholders."

Dr. Fitzgerald commented, "Nova Ortho and Spine is making a meaningful impact on the healthcare industry by providing accessible care to an underserved patient population, and I am thrilled to be taking on the position of Managing Director to continue driving and expanding on this initiative. As we continue to grow our footprint throughout the state of Florida and the greater southeast region of the U.S., there is a significant opportunity to establish Nova as a premier provider of healthcare services. With a unique business model and robust patient referral network, Nova is positioned for considerable growth, and I am energized by the opportunity to lead this charge."

About Cardiff Lexington Corporation:

Cardiff Lexington Corporation is focused on locating, acquiring, and building middle market, niche companies, primarily in the healthcare industry. Fundamental to the Cardiff Lexington strategy is the service-based partnership culture which emphasizes core values, teamwork, accountability, and performance.

A substantial majority of the Company's revenue is derived from Nova Ortho and Spine, PLLC, or Nova, which are regional primary specialty and ancillary care facilities throughout Florida that provide traumatic injury victims with a full range of diagnostic and surgical services, primary care evaluations, interventional pain management, and specialty consultation services.

For more information on Cardiff Lexington Corporation, you may access the company's website at https://cardifflexington.com/

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain information about our views of future expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are based on management's beliefs, assumptions, and expectations of the Company's future economic performance, taking into account the information currently available to it. These statements are not statements of historical fact. Although the Company believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that its expectations will be attained. The Company does not undertake any duty to update any statements contained herein (including any forward-looking statements), except as required by law. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of factors, risks, and uncertainties, some of which are not currently known to us, that may cause the Company's actual results, performance, or financial condition to be materially different from the expectations of future results, performance, or financial position. Actual results may differ materially from the expectations discussed in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations include general industry considerations, regulatory changes, changes in local or national economic conditions and other risks set forth in "Risk Factors" included in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

CONTACT:

Cardiff Lexington Investor Relations

investorsrelations@cardifflexington.com

(800) 628-2100 ext. 705

or

IMS Investor Relations

cardifflexington@imsinvestorrelations.com

(203) 972-9200

SOURCE: Cardiff Lexington Corporation

View the original press release on accesswire.com