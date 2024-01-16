Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 16.01.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 679 internationalen Medien
Übernahme rückt immer näher…Koreas Batterie-Gigant investiert fett in Canada Nickel!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2JG83 | ISIN: DK0060955854 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AGILLIC A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AGILLIC A/S 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
16.01.2024 | 14:58
103 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Agillic A/S: Danske Hospitalsklovne chose Agillic to create better donor experiences and secure higher donations

Danske Hospitalsklovne, the pioneering non-profit organisation with a legacy in hospital clowning dating back to 2003, has selected Agilllic to enhance its ability to increase donations and garner support for its vital mission.


Danske Hospitalsklovne's mission centres around meeting people - mostly children - in illness through humour, fantasy, and enchantment, strengthening the joy of life and the courage to live. In line with its strategic goals, the organisation aims to help more children by leveraging advanced personalised communication methods to increase support and donations for its impactful initiatives.


Malene Berland Grauslund, Fundraising Manager at Danske Hospitalsklovne highlighted the significance of the collaboration, stating, "Agillic is the perfect partner in our mission to assist more individuals battling illness. It enables us to offer a seamless, personalised donor experience across various channels while retaining control over content frequency. Additionally, we're excited about swiftly establishing a comprehensive array of customer journeys, elevating our operational efficiency."


Emre Gürsoy, CEO of Agillic adds:

"We are excited to collaborate with Danske Hospitalsklovne, an organisation whose commitment to making a positive impact in the lives of others is inspiring. At Agillic, we hold a special appreciation for NGOs and charities, as they are a constant source of inspiration with their unwavering dedication. It is an honour for us that they have chosen our technology to support their important causes. We understand these organisations' challenges in continually raising funds and garnering ongoing support, often with limited resources. We are pleased to provide a platform that facilitates the delivery of the most relevant communication in the most efficient manner possible. We look forward to partnering with Danske Hospitalsklovne in doing just that."


For further information, please contact

Emre Gürsoy, CEO, Agillic A/S

+45 3078 4200

emre.gursoy@agillic.com

About Agillic A/S

Agillic (Nasdaq First North Growth Market Copenhagen: AGILC) is a Danish software company offering brands a platform through which they can work with data-driven insights and content to create, automate and send personalised communication to millions. Agillic is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, with teams in Germany, Norway, and Romania.


Agillic A/S - Masnedøgade 22 - 2100 Copenhagen - Denmark - www.agillic.com

Attachment

  • Danske Hospitalsklovne New Client Press Release.docx (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/3a0bf311-265d-4650-bcec-c4f1ffa02393)

Biotech Boom 2024: Diese 5 Aktien sind echte Geheim-Tipps
Der kostenfreie Biotech-Report enthüllt gleich fünf Geheim-Tipps, die zu echten Outperformern werden könnten. Lesen Sie den kostenfreien Report und nutzen Sie die Chancen rechtzeitig!
Hier klicken
© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.