CenExel Research: Ashley Parish Joins CenExel as Chief Sales Officer

SALT LAKE CITY, UT / ACCESSWIRE / January 16, 2024 / CenExel proudly announces the appointment of Ashley Parish as their new Chief Sales Officer, further fortifying its commitment to innovation and growth. With a career spanning over 25 years in the life sciences industry, Ashley brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to this pivotal role.



As the Chief Sales Officer, Ashley will be instrumental in aligning CenExel's corporate mission with strategic sales activities. Her focus will extend to fostering impactful relationships and steering rapid growth across CenExel's diverse sites. Additionally, Ashley will provide dynamic leadership to the sales team, emphasizing the delivery of outstanding customer service.

Stuart Goldblatt, Chief Executive Officer of CenExel, conveyed his enthusiasm regarding Ashley's appointment, stating, "We are excited to welcome Ashley to CenExel as our Chief Sales Officer. Her exceptional track record and accomplishments in life sciences make her a valuable asset to our leadership team. Ashley's vision and dedication to excellence align seamlessly with our goals for ongoing success and development."

Ashley joins CenExel from Teckro, where she served as the Senior Vice President of Strategic Alliances. Prior to that, she held various roles at IQVIA, the world's largest provider of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services, contributing significantly to global enterprise business development efforts. Ashley also served as business development partner at Covance (Fortrea), Cognizant and ICON.

Expressing her excitement about joining CenExel, Ashley remarked, "I am honored to be part of CenExel, a company renowned for its commitment to advancing clinical research and delivering exceptional solutions. I look forward to contributing to the continued achievements and progress of this fantastic organization."

CenExel anticipates that Ashley's leadership will further enhance its position as a frontrunner in the evolving landscape of clinical research.

