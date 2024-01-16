Corporate Information Systems and E-Solutions Announce Strategic Joint Venture

RUTHERFORD, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / January 16, 2024 / Two powerhouse organizations in the Workforce industry, Corporate Information Systems (CIS) and E-Solutions, have joined forces to announce a groundbreaking strategic joint venture. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in the world of workforce solutions and promises to bring immense value to stakeholders, clients, and employees alike.

About Corporate Information Systems (CIS): Corporate Information Systems (CIS), led by CEO Carmine Marinaro, is a highly reputable leader specializing in executive sales teams' recruiting. CIS is known for its exceptional services catering to a diverse clientele, ranging from early-stage startups to venture capital-backed companies and Fortune 500 enterprises. What sets CIS apart is its unwavering focus on cutting-edge technologies, including Artificial Intelligence, Cloud infrastructure, Cybersecurity, and CRM and ERP solutions. With an extensive roster of long-term clients, CIS has become a trusted partner in the Workforce industry, renowned for its commitment to excellence.

"I am thrilled about the strategic recruiting partnership with e-solutions. This partnership symbolizes a vital convergence of forward-thinking leadership and successfully proven recruiting solutions. It's more than just a meeting of the minds; it's a fusion of expertise propelling both organizations toward a shared future of innovation, growth, and unparalleled success in the dynamic realm of executive recruiting and workforce solutions."

Carmine Marinaro, CEO of Corporate Information Systems (CIS)

Website: CIS Website

About E-Solutions: Under the visionary leadership of CEO Vishal Aggarwal, E-Solutions stands as a dynamic global workforce solutions provider. With an impressive presence spanning 30 countries, E-Solutions offers a comprehensive suite of services. These include global payrolling, MSP/VMO services, EOR & AOR services, recruiting & staffing partnerships, and hire, train & deploy solutions. E-Solutions' global reach, coupled with its expertise in workforce management, positions it as a valuable asset to clients operating on an international scale. The company's commitment to delivering tailored, innovative workforce solutions aligns seamlessly with the evolving demands of the Workforce industry.

"Joining hands with CIS, which boasts over 35 years of expertise in technology sales recruiting, enhances our capabilities immensely. The synergy between E-Solutions' workforce management know-how and CIS's seasoned experience positions our joint venture as a powerhouse in the technology sector. We are now your go-to team for all executive recruiting needs, streamlining your experience with a unified point of contact for various disciplines."

Vishal Aggarwal, CEO of E-Solutions

Website: E-Solutions Website

Complementing Strengths and Synergy: The strategic partnership between CIS and E-Solutions leverages the unique strengths of each company, creating a holistic workforce solutions provider that caters to a broad spectrum of client needs. CIS excels in executive recruiting and talent acquisition, with a particular emphasis on advanced technologies. In contrast, E-Solutions specializes in workforce management across multiple countries.

This partnership enhances the technological capabilities of E-Solutions' services by tapping into CIS' proficiency in innovative technologies. The result is the delivery of advanced, tech-driven solutions that give clients a competitive edge.

Furthermore, the combination of CIS' diverse client base, which includes startups and Fortune 500 companies, with E-Solutions' extensive global presence allows the joint venture to offer a comprehensive suite of services, covering talent acquisition, management, and deployment, to clients worldwide.

Shared Commitment to Excellence: Both CIS and E-Solutions share a deep commitment to excellence, sustainability, and responsible business practices. This shared ethos ensures that the joint venture will maintain a high level of service quality and promote ethical standards within the Workforce industry.

Conclusion: In summary, the strategic partnership between Corporate Information Systems (CIS) and E-Solutions, two industry leaders with distinct but complementary strengths, creates a unified workforce solutions provider. With their respective areas of expertise, commitment to excellence, and global reach, they offer a comprehensive suite of services that meet the diverse needs of clients in the ever-evolving Workforce industry. This collaboration enhances the value they bring to clients, fosters innovation, and positions them as leaders in the global workforce solutions landscape.

