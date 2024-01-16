Anzeige
Dienstag, 16.01.2024
Übernahme rückt immer näher…Koreas Batterie-Gigant investiert fett in Canada Nickel!
ACCESSWIRE
16.01.2024 | 15:02
84 Leser



Urban Edge Network to Integrate Prime Image's Time Tailor AI Solution

CHALFONT, PA / ACCESSWIRE / January 16, 2024 / Prime Image, the global leader in revolutionary AI solutions for content owners and creators, has announced its partnership with Urban Edge Network. Following successful testing, Urban Edge will utilize Prime Image's Time Tailor platform to enhance the portfolio of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) sports programming and content, automate media production capabilities, and improve distribution.

"Prime Image is excited to partner with Urban Edge Network to deploy Time Tailor in support of operations," said Bennett Lomax, Chief Executive Officer at Prime Image. "Urban Edge not only provides a world-class experience for HBCU sports fans but also plays an important role in diversifying the landscape of sports content and media. We're looking forward to improving operations for their brand, distribution for their incredible library of content, and helping them increase revenue opportunities."

Time Tailor is Prime Image's AI solution for media management and "re-timing" video content - the process of creating time for additional ad spots, or removing ad spots, through a series of imperceptible micro-edits that require no changes to content or artistic intent.

"Urban Edge Network is pleased to have a partnership with Prime Image and the incredible Time Tailor AI platform to add strategic value to our programming and operations," Todd Brown, Co-Founder and CEO, Urban Edge Network said. "The Prime Image team has already proven to be great partners in providing exceptional service and support to our organization."

About Prime Image

Prime Image AI Corporation is an enterprise software company based in Chalfont, Pennsylvania. For over 35 years, Prime Image has partnered with networks, television broadcasters and other media companies around the world helping them manage their content and delivering direct strategic value. For more information about Prime Image, please visit www.primeimage.com.

About Urban Edge Network

Urban Edge Network is curated to level the playing field and provide a platform for diverse voices. As part of the UEN family of brands, UEN app, which supports professional sports and PWI colleges. Our HBCU Plus is an ad-supported Black College Sports Network, delivering 24/7 access to live and on-demand Historically Black College and Universities games, sporting events, original sports shows, curated films, podcasts, and more. The UEN and HBCU Plus apps are available on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV.

Contact Information

Wes Comer
Chief Marketing Officer
wcomer@primeimage.com
(865) 414-6870

SOURCE: Prime Image

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
