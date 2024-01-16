Spinnaker Support (Spinnaker), the third-party software support leader entrusted by over 1,000 global clients, has been recognized as a Representative Vendor in the 2023 Gartner Market Guide for Independent Third-Party Software Support (TPSS) for Megavendors for the second consecutive year.

Gartner defines independent TPSS for IBM, Microsoft, Oracle and SAP software as a lower-cost alternative to the maintenance, support and consulting service fees charged by these four megavendors.

Gartner added, "The average annual savings is typically 50% when comparing TPSS services costs against the annual maintenance and support pricing models and policies of IBM, Microsoft, Oracle and SAP."

The report further states, "Software is the second-highest IT spend category, which drives sourcing, procurement, and vendor management leaders to analyze cost-saving opportunities from independent third-party support providers."

Matt Stava, CEO, Spinnaker Support said: "We are proud that Spinnaker's third-party software support offering has been recognized by Gartner in the 2023 Market Guide for Independent Third-Party Software Support for Megavendors. Our team of experts provides third-party support to optimize the software ecosystems of enterprises globally and enable them to free up capital and resources to drive forward digital transformation projects and AI-led innovation."

Gartner Disclaimer:

Gartner Market Guide for Independent Third-Party Software Support for Megavendors, Rob Schafer, Allison Adams, et al., 27 November 2023

GARTNER is registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Spinnaker Support

Spinnaker Support is entrusted by over 1,000 companies worldwide to solve their most pressing and essential enterprise software needs.

Spinnaker Support experts provide an extensive services portfolio of third-party support, managed services, consulting, and state-of-the-art security to optimize clients' software ecosystems. They support Oracle, SAP, JD Edwards, Salesforce, and Microsoft freeing up valuable capital and resources so customers can maximize the security and performance of their enterprise software ecosystem with certainty. With Spinnaker, enterprises are empowered to make software decisions based on their business initiatives rather than their enterprise software provider's roadmap.

