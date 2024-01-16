StickIt Technologies Inc.: StickIt Technologies Engages CHF Capital Markets and ITG Independent Trading Group

TEL AVIV, Israel, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- StickIt Technologies Inc. (the "Company" or "StickIt") (CSE: STKT), the parent company of StickIt Technologies Inc., an Israeli technology and cannabinoid company, is pleased to announce that it has retained CHF Capital Markets Inc. ("CHF") and an Independent Trading Group ("ITG") effective immediately.

The CHF services agreement for investment community outreach, corporate communications, and digital marketing is for a 12-month period with quarterly reviews and may be subject to termination with two months' notice. Under the terms of the agreement, which is subject to the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) approval, CHF will receive a monthly retainer, reimbursement of any expenses incurred, and an incentive stock option to be made available with terms (length and vesting periods) similar to those of Directors and Insiders. Upon termination of this contract, the options will expire in 30 days.

ITG will trade shares of the Company on the CSE/ NEO/ TSXV and all other trading venues with the objective of maintaining a reasonable market and improving the liquidity of the Company's common shares. Under the agreement, ITG will receive compensation of CAD$5,000 per month, payable monthly in advance. The agreement is for an initial term of three months and will renew for additional one-month terms unless terminated. The agreement may be terminated by either party with 30 days' notice. No performance factors are contained in the agreement, and ITG will not receive shares or options as compensation. ITG and the Company are unrelated and unaffiliated entities and at the time of the agreement, neither ITG nor its principals have an interest, directly or indirectly, in the securities of the Company.

"Engaging CHF Capital Markets and ITG is an important step in our journey to bring our unique, patented cannabinoid technology to the forefront of Canadian investors' minds. CHF will be a strong and trusted ally in delivering our story to the investment community. Working together with ITG, experts in market-making, allows management to focus on building the business," said Eli Ben-Haroosh, CEO and Director.

About CHF Capital Markets Inc.

CHF Capital Markets (www.chfcapital.com) is a Toronto-based leading Capital Markets firm with more than 139 years of collective IR and Capital Markets experience. CHF has been a trusted partner for many public companies in Canada and worldwide, operating in a broad range of industries.

Its team consists of a diverse pool of talent that combines analytical and creative skills - high-profile communications and investment industry specialists, digital media experts, content creators and graphic designers - making it a one-stop shop for all your communication and investor relations needs in the public sector.

About Independent Trading Group

Independent Trading Group (ITG) Inc. is a Toronto-based CIRO dealer-member that specializes in market making, liquidity provision, agency execution, ultra-low latency connectivity, and bespoke algorithmic trading solutions. Established in 1992, with a focus on market structure, execution, and trading, ITG has leveraged its own proprietary technology to deliver high-quality liquidity provision and execution services to a broad array of public issuers and institutional investors.

About Stickit Technologies Inc.

Stickit Technologies Inc. operates as a cannabis company. The Company offers smoking utensils made from condensed cannabis oil in a specific matrix that gives the product its rigidity, similar to a toothpick, that can be easily inserted into any regular cigarette. Stickit Technologies serves customers worldwide.

For more information, please contact:

StickIt Technologies Inc.

Eli Ban-Haroosh

E: info@stickit-labs.com

www.stickit-labs.com

CHF Capital Markets

Cathy Hume

T: 416-868-1079 x 251

E: cathy@chfir.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain statements and information that constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, are forward-looking statements. The Company provides no assurance that forward-looking statements and information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements or information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements, other than as required by law. More detailed information about potential factors that could affect financial results is included in the documents filed from time to time with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities by StickIt. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2258883/Stickit_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/stickit-technologies-engages-chf-capital-markets-and-itg-independent-trading-group-302035632.html