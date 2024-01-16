Perficient, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRFT) ("Perficient"), the leading digital consultancy transforming the world's largest enterprises and biggest brands, announced today it has completed the acquisition of SMEDIX, Inc., an approximately $12 million revenue healthcare software engineering firm headquartered in San Diego, California, with offshore operations located in Cluj-Napoca, Romania. The signing of the definitive agreement was previously announced on Oct. 20, 2023.

About Perficient

Perficient is the leading global digital consultancy. We imagine, create, engineer, and run digital transformation solutions that help our clients exceed customers' expectations, outpace competition, and grow their business. With unparalleled strategy, creative, and technology capabilities, we bring big thinking and innovative ideas, along with a practical approach to help the world's largest enterprises and biggest brands succeed. Traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market, Perficient is a member of the Russell 2000 index and the S&P SmallCap 600 index. For more information, visit www.perficient.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Some of the statements contained in this news release that are not purely historical statements discuss future expectations or state other forward-looking information related to financial results and business outlook for 2023. Those statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the statements. The forward-looking information is based on management's current intent, belief, expectations, estimates, and projections regarding our company and our industry. You should be aware that those statements only reflect our predictions. Actual events or results may differ substantially. Important factors that could cause our actual results to be materially different from the forward-looking statements include (but are not limited to) those disclosed under the heading "Risk Factors" in our most recently filed annual report on Form 10-K and other securities filings.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240116540386/en/

Contacts:

Bill Davis, Senior Vice President

314-529-3555