Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 16, 2024) - Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (TSXV: DSY) (OTCQB: DSNY), the makers of Play MPE®, a cloud-based SaaS solution for digital asset management in the music industry, today announced financial results for its fiscal 2024 first quarter ended November 30, 2023.

"We are pleased to observe that strategic investments in Play MPE® are beginning to yield palpable results," said Fred Vandenberg, President and CEO. "Our ongoing commitment to invest in the platform and marketing functions is aimed at further accelerating revenue growth."

Financial Highlights

Highlights for Q1 2024 include (all figures are in USD dollars, and comparisons are to Q1 2023):

Play MPE® sets a new benchmark with its highest quarterly revenue to date

Currency adjusted revenue grew by 10.6% (13.1% unadjusted)

Independent record label revenue up 19.5% globally

Adjusted EBITDA $0.3 million

During the first quarter of the fiscal 2024, under a normal course issuer bid, the Company repurchased 172,000 shares for a total cost of $0.2 million.

Fiscal 2024 First Quarter Earnings Webinar

Destiny Media Technologies will hold a live webinar on Tuesday, January 16, 2024 at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Standard Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Standard Time) to discuss financial results for its fiscal 2024 first quarter ended November 30, 2023. The live webinar will include comments from President and CEO, Fred Vandenberg, and Director of Business Development, Allan Benedict.

Date: Tuesday, January 16, 2024

Time: 2:00 p.m. Pacific Standard Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Standard Time)

Attendees are encouraged to register prior to the scheduled time at the following:

https://investors.dsny.com/investors/financials/ or by clicking on the Webinar Registration Form.

Attendees viewing the webinar can voluntarily submit questions during the live presentation. Attendee cameras will remain off throughout the presentation. Attendees' microphones will remain off unless the attendee voluntarily selects to engage in verbal questions similar to the format available on traditional conference call format.

The webinar format will provide the Company an opportunity to present visual information.

For those without internet access, the webinar can be accessed via the following dial in details:

Direct dial in US: +1 346 248 7799 or +1 360 209 5623 or More International numbers

Webinar ID: 883 9889 5640

Attendees participating via dial in will not have access to the webinar video stream and will not have access to question and answer functions.

A recording of the webinar will be available after the event on https://investors.dsny.com/investors/financials/.

About Destiny Media Technologies Inc.

Destiny Media Technologies ("Destiny") provides software as service (SaaS) solutions to businesses in the music industry solving critical problems in distribution and promotion. The core service, Play MPE® (www.plaympe.com), provides promotional music marketing to engaged networks of decision makers in radio, film, TV, and beyond. More information can be found at www.dsny.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements that reflect current views with respect to future events and operating performance. Any such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in these forward-looking statements. Destiny Media Technologies is not obligated to update these statements in the future. For more information on the Company's risks and uncertainties relating to those forward-looking statements, please refer to the Risk Factors section in our Annual Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended August 31, 2023, which is available on www.sedar.com or www.sec.gov.

Contact:

Fred Vandenberg

CEO, Destiny Media Technologies, Inc.

604 609 7736 x236

DESTINY MEDIA TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

(Unaudited)





For the three months ended November 30,





2023



2022













Service revenue $ 1,154,802

$ 1,020,737











Cost of revenue







Hosting costs

28,273



27,959

Internal engineering support

17,070



12,570

Customer support

96,728



71,228

Third-party and transactions costs

21,347



17,690







163,418



129,447 Gross margin

991,384



891,290





85.8%



87.3%

Operating expenses







General and administrative

147,892



163,061

Sales and marketing

215,857



174,226

Product development

308,547



263,426

Depreciation and amortization

81,098



36,379



753,394



637,092 Income from operations

237,990



254,198











Other income







Interest and other income



11,526



7,668 Net income before income tax $ 249,516

$ 261,866

Current income tax expense

-



(3,600 ) Net income $ 249,516

$ 258,266

Foreign currency translation adjustments

(12,692 )

(92,484 ) Total comprehensive income $ 236,824

$ 165,782











Net income per common share







Basic and diluted $ 0.02

$ 0.03









Weighted average common shares outstanding:







Basic

10,010,534



10,122,261

Diluted

10,286,534



10,122,261



DESTINY MEDIA TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets





November 30, 2023



August 31,

2023



(unaudited)







ASSETS











Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,832,365

$ 2,002,769

Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $41,814 (August 31, 2023 - $41,331)

622,768



432,501

Other receivables

56,334



58,519

Prepaid expenses

51,116



72,014

Deposits

32,135



32,214 Total current assets

2,594,718



2,598,017











Property and equipment, net

586,439



642,207

Intangible assets, net

796,485



645,474 Total assets $ 3,977,642

$ 3,885,698









LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY







Current







Accounts payable $ 92,660

$ 110,203

Accrued liabilities

304,043



267,144

Deferred revenue

27,447



34,710

Total current liabilities

424,150



412,057 Total liabilities

424,150



412,057









Commitments and contingencies

-



-











Stockholders' equity







Common stock, par value $0.001, authorized 20,000,000 shares.

Issued and outstanding - 9,924,610 shares

(August 31, 2023 - 10,096,610 shares)

9,924



10,096

Additional paid-in capital

9,085,870



9,242,671

Accumulated deficit

(5,054,851 )

(5,304,367 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(487,451 )

(474,759 ) Total stockholders' equity

3,553,492



3,473,641 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 3,977,642

$ 3,885,698

