Dienstag, 16.01.2024

WKN: 865623 | ISIN: NO0003921009 | Ticker-Symbol: NK1A
Tradegate
15.01.24
19:15 Uhr
0,865 Euro
-0,004
-0,40 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
16.01.2024 | 15:34
170 Leser
DNO ASA: DNO Receives 14 Awards in Norway's APA Licensing Round

Oslo, 16 January 2024 - DNO ASA, the Norwegian oil and gas operator, today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary DNO Norge AS has been awarded participation in 14 exploration licenses, of which three are operatorships, under Norway's Awards in Predefined Areas (APA) 2023 licensing round.

Of the 14 new licenses, 10 are in the North Sea and four in the Norwegian Sea.

At yearend 2023, DNO held interests in 73 licenses offshore Norway, of which 13 were operated by the Company.

The new awards under the APA 2023 licensing round include:

PL 644 D: OMV (Norge) AS (operator), Equinor Energy AS, DNO Norge AS (30%)

PL 1102 B: Aker BP ASA (operator), DNO Norge AS (30%), Equinor Energy AS

PL 1148 CS: Wellesley Petroleum AS, DNO Norge AS (30%), Aker BP ASA, Equinor Energy AS

PL 1198: Aker BP ASA (operator), DNO Norge AS (20%), Petoro AS, Source Energy AS

PL 1203: Vår Energi ASA (operator), Equinor Energy AS, DNO Norge AS (20%), Petoro AS

PL 1204: DNO Norge AS (operator, 60%), Equinor Energy AS

PL 1205: ConocoPhillips Skandinavia AS (operator), DNO Norge AS (40%)

PL 1209: DNO Norge AS (operator, 40%), Concedo AS, Equinor Energy AS

PL 1212 S: Equinor Energy AS (operator), DNO Norge AS (40%), Longboat Japex Norge AS

PL 1213 S: Neptune Energy Norge AS (operator), DNO Norge AS (30%), Wintershall Dea Norge AS

PL 1216: DNO Norge AS (operator, 40%), Source Energy AS, Wintershall Dea Norge AS

PL 1226: Equinor Energy AS (operator), DNO Norge AS (40%)

PL 1228: OMV (Norge) AS (operator), Equinor Energy AS, DNO Norge AS (30%)

PL 1229: Sval Energi AS (operator), DNO Norge AS (30%), PGNiG Upstream Norway AS, Wintershall Dea Norge AS

For further information, please contact:
Media: media@dno.no
Investors: investor.relations@dno.no

DNO ASA is a Norwegian oil and gas operator active in the Middle East, the North Sea and West Africa. Founded in 1971 and listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange, the Company holds stakes in onshore and offshore licenses at various stages of exploration, development and production in the Kurdistan region of Iraq, Norway, the United Kingdom, Côte d'Ivoire, Netherlands and Yemen.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to §5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act and the EU Market Abuse Regulation.


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
