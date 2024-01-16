ORTEC, a global provider of decision support software and data science capabilities, is pleased to announce a partnership with investment firm Battery Ventures to accelerate its growth ambitions. This strategic partnership, including a significant investment by Battery, marks a key moment in ORTEC's existence and positions the company to increase its impact on customers and in core markets globally. With this partnership, ORTEC will be able to further strengthen its leadership position in the US and Europe in the field of supply chain, workforce-management and data science consulting.

Improving the world through data and mathematics

The ORTEC journey started in the early 1980s, when a few passionate Dutch students wanted to show the world the value of mathematics by creating long-term sustainable growth for organizations and society. Specifically, the company's initial consulting business helped customers leverage data and mathematical models to solve operational problems. Over time, the company developed commercial products that help large enterprises address complex logistical challenges such as last-mile fleet dispatch and route planning; pallet-load planning and optimization; and advanced workforce scheduling and resource planning.

Now, more than 40 years later, ORTEC delivers solutions to over 1,200 customers worldwide to improve business results and make a positive impact on the world. Customers include ASML, Heineken, Coca-Cola Enterprises, Procter Gamble, Shell, Waitrose, Albert Heijn, G4S, Sodexo and Tesco.

In partnership with Battery, going forward, ORTEC will offer products and services through three new divisions that focus on logistics and routing solutions, workforce-management solutions, and data science and consulting. Battery, which was founded in 1983, is a longtime, global software investor that has made more than 500 investments over the last four decades.

"We are very pleased that Battery Ventures joins ORTEC as a strategic partner. With their knowledge, experience, and network, we can further drive innovation, expand our market reach and create additional impact for our customers," said Michael van Duijn, ORTEC's chief executive. "I am proud of the great company we are today and the amazing group of talented employees that create impact for our customers day in and day out. It makes me excited that with this partnership, we have the ingredients to make a more positive impact on the world."

Shared commitment to long-term growth

The agreement between ORTEC and Battery Ventures highlights a shared commitment to drive innovation, deliver exceptional value to customers, and achieve long-term impact growth. Both parties are confident that the partnership will pave the way for ORTEC to expand its strong position as a leading provider of optimization technology built to solve complex operational challenges in an increasingly data-driven world.

"We've gotten to know ORTEC and its founding team over a period of more than 10 years, and during that time we've watched the business transform from a consulting-led business into a commercial software company serving the world's most sophisticated and complex enterprises," said Zak Ewen, a Battery partner based in London, who joins ORTEC's board. "Now we're excited to formally partner with Michael, Aart, Gerrit and the rest of the team to further accelerate the company's mission."

Moving forward, ORTEC founders Aart van Beuzekom and Gerrit Timmer remain part of the board and will continue to take care of ORTEC and its future.

About ORTEC

For more than 40 years ORTEC has been supporting many of the world's best-run organizations to make better data-driven decisions. Our decision support software and data science capabilities enable our customers to improve their business results and make a positive impact on the world. With our 1,000 employees across 13 countries, we help over 1,200 leading customers worldwide to make better choices in an ever-changing environment. Discover more at www.ortec.com

About Battery Ventures

Battery partners with exceptional founders and management teams developing category-defining businesses in markets including software and services, enterprise infrastructure, online marketplaces, healthcare IT and industrial technology. Founded in 1983, the firm backs companies at all stages, ranging from seed and early to growth and buyout, and invests globally from six strategic locations: Boston; San Francisco and Menlo Park, Calif.; Herzliya, Israel; London; and New York. Follow the firm on X @BatteryVentures, visit our website at www.battery.com and find a full list of Battery's portfolio companies

