Dura Software Strengthens Its Portfolio With Acquisition of Invosys

Invosys Marks Dura's 17th Acquisition and Deepens Expansion Into the UK Market

SAN ANTONIO, TX / ACCESSWIRE / January 16, 2024 / Dura Software, a leading acquirer and home for niche software businesses, is pleased to announce the successful acquisition of Invosys Ltd, a UK-based telecom services provider.





Dura Software

Dura Software logo





Since 2006, Invosys has provided innovative telecom services worldwide, including connectivity and cloud solutions, intelligent call management and routing for contact centers, and managed services and support.

"Invosys is Dura's 17th acquisition and deepens our focus and commitment to the UK market and the telecom services segment," said Dura Software CEO Paul Salisbury. "Their outstanding track record for developing a strong suite of solutions and exceptional customer service make them a valuable addition to our portfolio. We look forward to continuing to grow the business with the excellent team we have in place."

"This is a fantastic opportunity for Invosys to continue our innovative work with the backing of a larger group," remarked the incoming CEO of Invosys Jane Anderson. "We are eager for the resources and expertise that Dura Software will afford our company, as it will enable us to accelerate our growth and enhance our product offerings to customers."

About Dura Software

Dura Software acquires, owns, and operates a portfolio of growing niche software businesses that provide mission-critical solutions to end customers. Unlike other investors, Dura seeks to hold onto and operate its companies without any term limits. Dura is backed by founders and investors with deep experience in investing and operating companies across multiple industry verticals in various geographies.

About Invosys

UK-based Invosys offers a broad suite of telecom and network solutions, including network connectivity, innovative call routing and management capabilities for contact centers and other customers, unified communications, and managed services and analytics. Bringing a deep focus on innovation and exceptional customer support, Invosys continues to pave the way for innovation in the telecommunications industry.

Contact Information

Paul Salisbury

CEO

paul@dura.software

SOURCE: Dura Software

View the original press release on newswire.com.