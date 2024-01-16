Microsoft Azure customers worldwide now gain access to Cognigy Conversational AI to take advantage of the scalability, reliability, and agility of Azure to drive application development and shape business strategies.

A global leader in AI-enabled customer service solutions, Cognigy, today announced the availability of its cutting-edge platform in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, an online store providing applications and services for use on Azure. Cognigy customers can now take advantage of the productive and trusted Azure cloud platform, with streamlined deployment and management. This development underscores Cognigy's commitment to providing seamless, scalable, and efficient Conversational AI solutions to businesses worldwide.

By making Cognigy.AI accessible in Azure Marketplace, businesses can effortlessly integrate the platform into their existing workflows.

"The availability of Cognigy.AI in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace marks another significant milestone in our mission to make our Conversational AI solutions more easily consumable by enterprises worldwide via our expanded partnerships," stated Hardy Myers, SVP of Business Development Strategy at Cognigy. "We are confident that this latest partner achievement will further accelerate enterprises' ability to transform their customer service operations and deliver exceptional experiences."

Key benefits include:

Optimize budgets and meet cloud commitments while maintaining a high-level of governance. Increase efficiency: Streamline procurement by purchasing through a single source to simplify vendor relationships.

"Microsoft Azure Marketplace lets customers worldwide discover, try, and deploy software solutions that are certified and optimized to run on Azure," said Jake Zborowski, General Manager, Microsoft Azure Platform at Microsoft Corp. "Azure Marketplace helps solutions like Cognigy's Conversational AI platform reach more customers and markets."

The Azure Marketplace is an online market for buying and selling cloud solutions certified to run on Azure. The Azure Marketplace helps connect companies seeking innovative, cloud-based solutions with partners who have developed solutions that are ready to use.

To explore how Cognigy.AI on Azure can enhance customer service operations, visit Azure Marketplace.

About Cognigy

Cognigy is revolutionizing the customer service industry by providing the most cutting-edge AI workforce on the market. Its award-winning solution empowers businesses to deliver exceptional customer service that is instant, personalized, in any language, and on any channel. Through the perfect combination of Generative and Conversational AI, Cognigy's AI Agents are shaping the future of customer service, increasing customer satisfaction, and supporting employees in real-time. Over 1000 brands worldwide trust Cognigy and its vast partner network to create AI customer service agents for their business. Cognigy's worldwide customer portfolio includes Bosch, Frontier Airlines, Lufthansa Group, Mercedes-Benz, and Toyota.

Follow the company on X (formerly Twitter) @Cognigy and on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/cognigy.

