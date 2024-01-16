AVI-SPL Recognized with Frost & Sullivan's 2024 Enabling Technology Leadership Award for Delivering Unparalled Experiential Technology Solutions

AVI-SPL provides global organizations with experiential technology solutions that dramatically improve productivity and engagement while generating deep emotional connections.

SAN ANTONIO, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan recently researched the global experiential technology solutions industry and, based on its findings, recognizes AVI-SPL with the 2024 Global Enabling Technology Leadership Award. AVI-SPL is a leading global provider of audio-visual (AV) and unified communications (UC) technology solutions designed to elevate employee engagement, improve team collaboration, and enhance customer experience.

The company is at the forefront of digital transformation with a comprehensive portfolio of AV,UC, and experience technology solutions. AVI SPL's Experience Technology Group (XTG) works with businesses globally to create immersive brand and employee experiences. This innovative unit focuses on blending technology with physical spaces and content to create impactful, modern environments that re-energize employees and customers.

By using a mix of AV, communications, digital signage, virtual/mixed reality, advanced visualization, and AI, XTG is helping some of the largest brands in the world transform their experience spaces. Its strategic partnerships with a broad ecosystem of architects, experienced designers, brand agencies, fabricators, consultants, and top technology providers allow it to offer pre-sales design services, advanced engineering, and project management as an integrated solution with a single point of contact.

"XTG recognizes the symbiotic relationship between people, place, and technology. By leveraging cutting-edge advancements in digital technologies, it is focused on delivering high-impact, immersive experiences that elevate the employee experience and customer engagement for better business outcomes," said Roopam Jain, vice president of research for information and communications technology at Frost & Sullivan.

XTG's approach integrates advanced technologies with human-centric strategies to create environments that foster a deeper sense of connection among employees and customers. This vision of optimizing work and living environments makes the company stand out in the industry and has helped it grow by leaps and bounds. Today, the company is developing projects in over 80 countries and has more than 60 offices across North America, Europe, and Asia.

Its highly specialized team and strategic partnerships with companies such as Epson, Sony, Philips, and Q-Sys enable the company to maintain its high level of innovation and boost its ability to transform traditional spaces into environments of unparalleled productivity and aesthetics.

"The past few years have revealed how digital technologies and experiences can forever transform the way we work and live.The next iteration of the workplace is truly people-centric. As such, businesses realize the relevance of maintaining deep, collaborative connections with employees and customers. By harmoniously blending leading-edge digital technologies with human-centric approaches, XTG is helping businesses lay the groundwork for innovation and success in the modern workplace," noted Jain.

Julian Phillips, Senior Vice President and Managing Director of XTG commented, "It's a tremendous honor to receive this prestige award from Frost & Sullivan for the second successive year. It's a testament to the creativity, expertise, and dedication of our fabulous team and the brilliance of our partners around the world. We're very excited for the journey ahead."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to a company that develops pioneering technology that enhances current products and enables new product and application development. The award recognizes the high market acceptance potential of the recipient's technology.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

