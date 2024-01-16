Dara Wright Joins Madison Industries to Lead Madison Medical

Biotech leader named President and CEO of the Madison Medical group of businesses

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / January 16, 2024 / Madison Industries, one of the world's largest privately held companies, announced today that it has named Dara Wright president and CEO of Madison Medical which includes diagnostics industry leaders Streck and Drucker Diagnostics. Wright, a biotechnology veteran, will partner with the Madison Medical team to establish a growth culture and drive operational excellence as the organization continues its mission to make the world safer, healthier and more productive.

"Dara is a proven leader in the biotech and diagnostics space," said Madison founder and CEO Larry Gies. "Dara's experience in building high-performing teams with a focus on innovation and operational excellence will help our Madison Medical teams deliver on our mission of making the world safer, healthier and more productive."

Prior to joining Madison, Wright served in numerous leadership positions within the biotech space. She spent over 11 years at Becton Dickinson in various leadership positions, finishing there as senior director of global strategic marketing for Cell Analysis. After BD, she held various senior leadership roles at Boreal Genomics and Affymetrix which was acquired by Thermo Fisher Scientific. At Thermo Fisher Scientific, Wright managed a $1 billion P&L and over 800 associates as Vice President and General Manager of the Protein and Cell Analysis business within the Life Science Solution Group.

Most recently, Wright served as Executive Vice President & President of Bio-Rad's Clinical Diagnostics Group where she led a global business comprised of a broad product portfolio including instrumentation, tests, and software for diabetes, blood typing, Infectious disease, immunology, autoimmunity and quality controls serving clinical hospital laboratories, reference laboratories, and academic medical centers. Wright created the 5-year strategic roadmap, built a leadership team and grew the business to $1.5 billion in revenue.

"As a board member of Madison's Filtration Group since 2022, I've been able to get first-hand exposure to the Madison leadership team and the Madison mission and culture," said Wright. "Madison has built a great foundation in the life sciences and diagnostics space. I couldn't be more excited to partner with the talented teams within Madison Medical to build something that will long outlast us."

Wright graduated from Willamette University and earned her MBA from San Diego State.

