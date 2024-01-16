Unrivaled Brands, Inc.: Unrivaled Brands Announces Successful Completion of Reorganization and Reverse Stock Split

SANTA ANA, Calif., Jan. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unrivaled Brands, Inc. (OTCQB: UNRV) ("UNRV," "Unrivaled Brands," "Company," "we" or "us"), a cannabis company with operations throughout California, is pleased to announce the successful completion of its strategic reorganization and reverse stock split. This marks a significant milestone in the Company's growth and development strategy.



On January 12, 2024, UNRV completed its previously announced reorganization merger. Pursuant to such reorganization, Blum Holdings, Inc., a Delaware corporation ("Blüm") is now the parent company of UNRV and has replaced UNRV as the publicly held corporation. The directors and officers of UNRV immediately prior to the reorganization now serve as the directors and officers of Blüm, and business operations continue from our current office locations and companies. The reorganization was completed in an effort to strategically position the Company to capitalize on growth opportunities.

Immediately prior to the completion of the reorganization, on January 12, 2024, UNRV implemented a reverse stock split of its common stock at a 1-for-100 ratio.

Pursuant to the reorganization, each share of UNRV's common stock and preferred stock outstanding immediately prior to the effective time (and immediately following the reverse stock split) has automatically converted into equivalent shares of Blüm's common stock and preferred stock, respectively, and Blüm's common stock will trade on the OTCQB tier of the OTC Markets under the symbol "BLMH". Former stockholders of UNRV are required to surrender their original stock certificates to West Coast Stock Transfer, Inc., the Company's exchange agent, in accordance with the letters of transmittal to be distributed to the former stockholders in the coming days. Blüm's common stock has been assigned a new CUSIP number: 09642F 101.

Unrivaled Brands extends its gratitude to its stockholders, partners, and dedicated team for their unwavering support and contributions to this pivotal reorganization. We look forward to embarking on this exciting new chapter in our corporate journey.

About Unrivaled Brands

Unrivaled Brands is a company focused on the cannabis sector with operations in California. Unrivaled Brands operates four dispensaries and direct-to-consumer delivery, and several leading company-owned brands. Korova, an Unrivaled brand, is known for its high potency products across multiple product categories, including the legendary 1000 mg THC Black Bar.

For more info, please visit: https://unrivaledbrands.com .

