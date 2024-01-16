Forum Asset Management Strategic Expansion into Self Storage Industry with Make Space Inc and Launch of $200M Self-Storage Fund

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / January 16, 2024 / Forum Asset Management ("Forum") and Make Space Inc. ("Make Space") announce their strategic joint venture, establishing Forum Make Space ("FMS"), and the launch of their flagship evergreen self-storage fund, the Forum Make Space Storage Fund ("MSSF").

"This partnership with Make Space marks an important moment in Forum's 25-year history and development as a multi-strategy private market asset manager. Forum as an investor seeks asset classes with secular tailwinds and attractive risk-adjusted returns. For over 20 years, the team at Make Space has delivered strong results to their stakeholders, and we look forward to accelerating that growth going forward," said Richard Abboud, Founder and CEO of Forum. "Forum is actively seeking to invest in partnerships with leading private market investment firms and teams across real estate, infrastructure and private equity."

The joint venture leverages the deep sectoral expertise of Make Space and Forum's institutional-quality asset management, investment, and development experience across real estate asset classes.

"We are excited to announce this strategic partnership with Make Space and the launch of MSSF. This collaboration leverages the strengths of both organizations and underscores Forum's commitment to providing investors with innovative and reliable private investment opportunities," said Tate Abols, Managing Partner, Corporate Development and Private Equity at Forum.

MSSF is an open-ended private REIT that owns and operates a diversified portfolio of 28 high-quality self-storage assets across 5 provinces, representing over $200 million in assets under management and is focused on undersupplied markets within Canada.

"We see tremendous potential for growth in the fragmented and underserved self-storage market, and our partnership with Forum enhances our capabilities to capitalize on these opportunities," said Danny Freedman, co-owner at Make Space. "The launch of MSSF is a commitment to continuing to deliver value to our investors."

MSSF Fund Highlights:

Value-added total return focus, with a 12 - 15% targeted annual total net return to investors. 1

Diversified portfolio of 28 properties located across 5 provinces, and 1.4 million square feet.

MSSF is one of the largest owners of self-storage in Canada with over $200 million of assets under management.

Significant risk-adjusted returns with self-storage having the highest annualized total return and third lowest standard deviation of returns among the major real estate classes. 2

Leveraging a 20-year track record in self-storage investments, real estate development and operations and extensive experience in balance sheet investing.

Together, Forum and Make Space manage in excess of C$2.0B and employ over 100 people.

For more information, please visit www.forumam.com. This communication is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities.

1Distributions and the annual total return targets are net of expenses and not guaranteed. The expectation, timing and payment of distributions and the annual total return targets are based on various assumptions and subject to certain risks as outlined in MSSF's confidential offering memorandum which can be requested from a representative at mssf@forumam.com

2Source: NAREIT. Based on Forum's analysis relying upon NAREIT data from 1994 to November 2023.

3Based on Forum figures. See our Impact Management Framework for methodology: Forum's Impact Framework

About Forum Make Space Storage Fund (MSSF):

MSSF, the flagship evergreen self-storage fund of Forum Make Space, comprises a portfolio of 28 assets spread across 5 provinces. With 1.4 million rentable square feet of storage and $200 million in assets under management, it positions MSSF as a leading owner of self-storage facilities in Canada.

About Forum Make Space (FMS):

Established in 2004, Make Space (now FMS) has a 20-year track record in storage asset management, property management, and development. Headquartered in the Greater Vancouver Area, FMS is a leading vertically integrated Canadian self-storage investment platform, managing 37 assets and $275 million in assets under management.

About Forum Asset Management:

Forum is an investor, developer and asset manager operating across North America for over 25 years. Our core purpose is to deliver Extraordinary Outcomes to our stakeholders. Our adaptable, agile, and dynamic team is committed to sustainability and responsible investing, creating value that benefits the communities in which we invest.

Our investment focus includes real estate, private equity, and infrastructure. The enterprise value of our assets under management currently exceeds C$1.7 billion. Our investments have attracted a number of top investors. We're proud to have delivered top tier alternative asset returns since 2002, while positively impacting over 10,600 lives. 3

For MSSF inquiries, please contact:

Name: Domenic Gallippi, Executive Director, Alternative Assets

Email: domenicg@forumam.com

For media inquiries, please contact:

Name: Sydney MacDougall, Associate Director, Marketing & Communications

Email: sydneym@forumam.com

Cautionary Statement

The information contained in this news release is for informational purposes only; is not investment, financial or other advice; and is not intended to be used as the basis for making an investment decision. This news release does not constitute or form part of any offer or invitation to sell or issue, or any solicitation of any offer to purchase or subscribe for, any securities, nor shall any part of this news release form the basis of, or be relied on in connection with, any contract or investment decision in relation to any securities of MSSF, FSM, Forum or Make Space. The offering of units of MSSF is made pursuant to its confidential offering memorandum only to those "accredited investors" in certain jurisdictions of Canada who meet certain eligibility and cannot be sold in Canada to the general public. This news release does not constitute any form of commitment, recommendation, representation, or warranty on the part of any person. No reliance should be placed on the completeness of the information contained in this news release. This news release is not intended to be a comprehensive review of all matters concerning MSSF.

This news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Often, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "expect", "intends", "anticipated", "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or states that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Such forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the Forum Make Space parties. Readers are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ materially from those expected including, without limitation, risks associated with general economic conditions; adverse factors affecting the real estate market generally or those specific markets in which FMS holds properties; volatility of real estate prices; inability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources and/or inability to access capital on favourable terms; currency and interest rate fluctuations and other risks. Although we have attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and Forum, Make Space and FMS do not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances save as required under applicable securities legislation.

SOURCE: Forum Asset Management

View the original press release on accesswire.com