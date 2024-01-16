Black Swan Graphene Inc: Black Swan Graphene And Hubron International Enter Commercial Agreement

TORONTO, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Black Swan Graphene Inc. ("Black Swan") (or the "Company") (TSXV: SWAN) (OTCQB: BSWGF) (Frankfurt: R96) is pleased to announce a commercial agreement (the "Agreement"), with Hubron International Ltd. ("Hubron"), specializing in customised solutions in plastic masterbatch and conductive compound manufacturing. This strategic partnership is set to hasten the commercialization of Black Swan's graphene products, leveraging Hubron's 80 years of compounding expertise and market access.

Hubron stands as a global leader in black masterbatch production with over 85% of its products exported worldwide through an extensive network of distributors. Hubron and Black Swan will explore the opportunities to incorporate the use of graphene-enhanced masterbatch for improved functionality where commercially and technically possible. Hubron will also play a crucial role in the manufacturing of graphene enhanced black masterbatch for commercial applications. Black Swan, in turn, will be a preferred provider of graphene for such manufacturing endeavors.

This collaboration is poised to facilitate the integration of graphene into mainstream adoption across automotive, construction, consumer goods, food packaging, and industrial sectors. Hubron's extensive market reach and expertise are expected to drive demand for graphene-enhanced masterbatch and product innovation. The commercial terms of the agreement ensure that products and services exchanged between the two companies will adhere to Hubron's standard terms and conditions, with a commitment from both parties to maintain equitable terms comparable to those offered to their other customers.

This Agreement follows significant advancement in polymer composites using graphene-enhanced masterbatch, details of which will be communicated shortly.

Simon Marcotte, Black Swan's President and Chief Executive Officer, commented: "This collaboration marks a transformative moment where the combination of Black Swan's expertise in graphene and Hubron's mastery in black masterbatch production and customer access are expected to fuel a surge in demand across diverse sectors."

Fergus McKendrick, Managing Director at Hubron, added: "Hubron is excited to embark on this groundbreaking journey with Black Swan. Together we aim to set new standards in customised solutions for a sustainable world, redefining possibilities and meeting the evolving needs of industries worldwide."

Hubron International is one of the world's leading suppliers of black masterbatch with over 85% of masterbatch production exported through a world-wide network of distribution partners. Established in 1934, Hubron has been improving polymers through compounding with carbon black for over 85 years. Hubron started manufacturing of carbon black thermoplastic masterbatches in 1972. Since then, the company has been serving the demands of industries such as film, sheet, pipe, cable and fibre extrusion, moulding, and technical compounding across the world. The company focus is one of providing black masterbatch as its core business, with a clear emphasis on the technical input and guidance into correct product selection. In 2010, Hubron acquired Whitaker Technical Plastics a leader in electrically conductive polymers.

For more information, please visit: www.hubron.com

Black Swan is focused on the large-scale production and commercialization of patented high-performance and low-cost graphene products aimed at several industrial sectors, including concrete, polymers, Li-ion batteries, and others, which are expected to require large volumes of graphene. Black Swan aims to leverage the low cost and green hydroelectricity of the province of Québec as well as the proximity of the province's emerging graphite industry in order to establish an integrated supply chain, reduce overall costs, and accelerate the deployment of graphene usage. On March 27, 2023, Black Swan, Nationwide Engineering Research and Development Ltd. and Arup Group Ltd. ("Arup") announced strategic partnerships, establishing a fully integrated supply chain, and providing a turnkey solution for the construction and concrete industries. Arup is a multinational engineering consultancy headquartered in London, United Kingdom, with 18,000 experts working across 140 countries. Black Swan's graphene processing technology was developed by Thomas Swan & Co. Ltd. ("Thomas Swan") over the last decade. Thomas Swan is a United Kingdom -based global chemicals manufacturer, with a century-long track record and has been at the forefront of graphene innovation.

For more information, please visit: www.blackswangraphene.com

Black Swan Graphene Inc. on behalf of the Board of Directors

Simon Marcotte, CFA, President & Chief Executive Officer

The information contained herein contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements relate to information that is based on assumptions of management, forecasts of future results, and estimates of amounts not yet determinable. Any statements that express predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: risks related to the TSXV listing, risk related to the failure to obtain adequate financing on a timely basis and on acceptable terms; risks related to the outcome of legal proceedings; political and regulatory risks associated with the industry; risks related to the maintenance of stock exchange listings; risks related to environmental regulation and liability; the potential for delays in development activities or the completion of feasibility studies; the uncertainty of profitability; risks related to the inherent uncertainty of production and cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses; results of feasibility studies, and the possibility that future results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations; risks related to commodity prices fluctuations; and other risks and uncertainties related to the Company's prospects, properties and business detailed elsewhere in the Company's disclosure record. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in forward-looking statements. Furthermore, performance results of graphene products as additives can vary widely depending on type and the specificity of the target material, the specifics of the graphene product itself, including but not limited to, carbon purity, particle size, surface agent, dispersion behavior, and application and usage methods. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements and initial test results. These forward-looking statements and test results are made as of the date hereof and the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. Actual events or results could differ materially from the Company's expectations or projections.

