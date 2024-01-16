Academy Sports + Outdoors Announces Executive Appointment

Chad Fox joins as Executive Vice President & Chief Customer Officer

KATY, Texas, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (Nasdaq: ASO) today announced the appointment of Chad Fox to a newly created role of Executive Vice President and Chief Customer Officer. In this role, Mr. Fox will oversee omnichannel, marketing, customer insights, and customer care. Mr. Fox joined Academy in January 2024, and reports directly to Steve Lawrence, Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

Mr. Fox brings nearly 25 years of retail, agency, and consumer packaged goods marketing experience to Academy. Previously, Mr. Fox served as Senior Vice President & Chief Marketing Officer at Dollar General, where he led the brand strategy, marketing, media and digital teams and was responsible for strengthening the voice of the customer, generating increased traffic, improving customer engagement, and leading the in-house retail media network. Prior to Dollar General, Mr. Fox was Vice President of Retail Marketing with Walmart, where he guided marketing and media activities across all merchandising categories, seasonal events, and digital products and services. Mr. Fox also held leadership roles at Tyson Foods and The Richards Group. He holds a Bachelor of Science and a Master of Business Administration from Texas Tech University and served in the United States Marine Corps Reserve for eight years.

Mr. Lawrence said, "Chad brings a wealth of retail brand strategy, marketing, media, data analytics, and digital experience that Academy will leverage to execute our long-term growth initiatives to attract and engage customers through communications, content and experiences and build a more powerful omnichannel business, while continuing to build Academy's brand awareness as we grow in existing and new markets."

About Academy Sports + Outdoors

Academy is a leading full-line sporting goods and outdoor recreation retailer in the United States . Originally founded in 1938 as a family business in Texas, Academy has grown to 282 stores across 18 states. Academy's mission is to provide "Fun for All", and Academy fulfills this mission with a localized merchandising strategy and value proposition that strongly connects with a broad range of consumers. Academy's product assortment focuses on key categories of outdoor, apparel, footwear and sports & recreation through both leading national brands and a portfolio of private label brands. For more information, visit www.academy.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements are based on Academy's current expectations and are not guarantees of future performance. You can identify these forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "expects," "continues," "will," "should," "future," "forward," or the negative version of these words or other comparable words. The forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements regarding Academy's expectations regarding its future performance and are subject to various risks, uncertainties, assumptions, or changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict or quantify. Actual results may differ materially from these expectations. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements are set forth in Academy's filings with the SEC, including Academy's most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, under the caption "Risk Factors," as may be updated from time to time in our periodic filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statement in this press release speaks only as of the date of this release. Academy undertakes no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by any applicable securities laws.

SOURCE Academy Sports + Outdoors