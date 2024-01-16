Ontotext's GraphDB Solution is Now Available on the Microsoft Azure Marketplace

Listing enables global customers to quickly and easily apply semantic technology to connect the dots of data

NEW YORK, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ontotext , a leading semantic knowledge graph provider, announced that its flagship product, GraphDB , is now available on the Microsoft Azure Marketplace. Now, enterprises can streamline the global deployment of graph databases, facilitating the migration of on-premises data to Azure and other prominent public cloud platforms. Customers can take advantage of the Azure cloud platform, with streamlined deployment and management to ensure compliance with rigorous industry and privacy regulations.

To learn more about GraphDB on the Azure Marketplace click here .

"By making our leading GraphDB solution available on the marketplace, Azure clients can easily link diverse data, index it for semantic search, enrich it via text analysis to build big knowledge graphs, and get started on the process more quickly by offloading all devops tasks to the Ontotext team," said Vassil Momtchev, Ontotext's Chief Technology Officer. "Companies who operate in a highly secured environment can benefit from the Ontotext internal devops stack and reuse it under their control to drive innovation, gain insights, and make more strategic decisions based on connected data. Surpassing other graph databases currently available on the Azure Marketplace, GraphDB's advanced engine helps organizations leverage the power of knowledge graphs to maximize the power of data and enable effective analytics on Azure."

Ontotext GraphDB accelerates knowledge graph builds, and provides users with an end-to-end platform for enterprise-wide data integration and discovery. GraphDB was developed for companies with decentralized data challenges and that require data driven analytics in order to drive insights for crucial business needs. GraphDB on Azure enables their joint customers to:

Remove data silos and speed up time to insights/time to market with a linking engine for enterprise data management.

with a linking engine for enterprise data management. Unify data sources for impactful data sharing, collaboration and semantic data discovery that delivers ROI on information architecture spend.

for impactful data sharing, collaboration and semantic data discovery that delivers ROI on information architecture spend. Empower standardized data exchange, discovery, integration, and reuse to provide 360 views of their business.

The Azure Marketplace is an online market for buying and selling cloud solutions certified to run on Azure. The Azure Marketplace helps connect companies seeking innovative, cloud-based solutions with partners who have developed solutions that are ready to use. Listing Ontotext's GraphDB on the Azure Marketplace provides customers with a consolidated purchasing environment and integration with their existing Azure accounts enabling them to deploy GraphDB with confidence knowing Ontotext's solution is a verified and proven technology, tested and validated by Azure.

About Ontotext:Ontotext helps enterprises connect the dots of their knowledge and gain trustworthy insights across diverse data sources. For organizations looking to develop AI and ML initiatives, the company's knowledge graph platform enables organizations to create a data foundation that helps drive greater outcomes. Ontotext's graph database engine uses AI to put data in context and deliver deeper insights by interlinking information across silos and enriching with external domain knowledge. For over 16 years, they have helped leaders such as JPM Chase, S&P, Roche, Johnson Controls, and Financial Times solve mission-critical data challenges. Ontotext has developed a global ecosystem of 20+ partners and secured growth funding to deliver next-generation knowledge and data management solutions at scale. To learn more visit www.ontotext.com or follow them on Linkedin or Twitter .

