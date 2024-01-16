Border LLC Acquires Cozy Design to Expand Digital Design Offering for Enterprise and B2B Clients

Lee Fuhr will head the new Creative division of Border continuing to operate Cozy as a sub-brand, focusing on marketing websites, microsite design, digital collateral, and brand design

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 16, 2024 / Border LLC, a boutique user experience design and development agency in San Diego, is pleased to announce its recent acquisition of Cozy, a creative agency with a niche in business-to-business and not-for-profit digital design. This acquisition signifies a strategic expansion of Border's design services, strengthening its offering in marketing websites, microsite design, digital collateral, and brand design.

Aaron Martlage, General Manager and Design Principal of Border, shared his perspective on the acquisition stating, "Bringing Cozy into our team marks a pivotal step in broadening our service offerings. Their specialization in B2B websites complements our focus on designing and building superior enterprise software experiences. Each division retains its laser focus on its expertise while rounding out the overall offering for our clients."

Lee Fuhr, Founder and CEO of Cozy Design, Inc., also sees the potential. "Collaborating with Border represents an exciting chance for us to expand our capabilities and reinforce our commitment to pragmatic design, especially for those often neglected by mainstream agencies. Cozy and Border serve similar clients, engage in overlapping yet distinct project types, and our company values are remarkably aligned."

This acquisition allows Cozy to retain its unique identity as a sub-brand within Border, with Lee Fuhr leading the new Creative division. This structure is designed to keep Cozy's specialized services intact while benefiting from the expanded capabilities and resources of Border, including in-house development.

The collaboration between Border and Cozy is set to deliver a unique blend of services. Border's expertise in enterprise software design combined with Cozy's prowess in B2B web and microsite development will offer clients a comprehensive suite of digital solutions.

This partnership also signifies a commitment to innovation and customer-centric design in the San Diego creative community. Both Mr. Martlage and Mr. Fuhr lead community initiatives in San Diego and know the unique position of their brands are well positioned in 2024; San Diego and Tijuana are joint Word Design Capitals this year as designated by the World Design Organization.

About Border LLC:

Border LLC excels in designing and developing intuitive enterprise software solutions, focusing on delivering engaging and user-friendly experiences across a variety of industries.

About Cozy:

Cozy is recognized for its creative design and marketing services, particularly in the realm of business-to-business websites and not-for-profits, providing tailored digital solutions to businesses.

