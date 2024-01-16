MC Companies: Sharing the Good Life Foundation Makes Significant Impact With Employee Initiatives

SCOTTSDALE, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / January 16, 2024 / In the spirit of giving back, Sharing the Good Life Foundation, a philanthropic arm of MC Companies, is delighted to announce its outstanding achievements in community support over the past year.





MC Companies' employees at the MC 2023 Volunteer Day

MC Companies' employees from the Scottsdale Corporate office and Phoenix properties joining together to participate in a company-wide volunteer day.





In the past 12 months, Sharing the Good Life has extended support to an impressive 72 diverse charities solely through the Employee Grant Program. This initiative is fueled by the active participation of MC employees dedicated to giving back and creating a positive impact in the communities we serve.

As part of its commitment to volunteerism, each MC employee is provided with 16 hours annually of paid volunteer hours. Additionally, MC Companies annually closes its doors for a full day, allowing employees to volunteer their time at local food banks. Total VTO hours used this year reached an impressive 2,936. This demonstrates our team's dedication to making a difference beyond the workplace, embodying the values that define our company.

The Sharing the Good Life Foundation spearheaded a company-wide food drive collecting a substantial 12,789 pounds of food. Thank you to the generosity of both employees and additional contributions from the Foundation, they were able to help alleviate the immediate needs of individuals and families facing food insecurity.

"We are immensely proud of the accomplishments of the Sharing the Good Life Foundation and our dedicated team. Our commitment to corporate social responsibility is at the forefront of our values, and these achievements exemplify the positive impact that can be achieved when we unite for a common purpose. As we reflect on the past year's accomplishments, we look forward to furthering our efforts to support communities and drive meaningful change," remarked Ross McCallister, Owner of MC Companies.

Sharing The Good Life Foundation aims to inspire a spirit of generosity and compassion that extends beyond the workplace and leaves a lasting legacy of positive change. We firmly believe that by working together and channeling our collective efforts, we can create a profound impact on the communities we serve.

Contact Information

Caulene Flores

Marketing & Communications Manager

cflores@mccompanies.com

(480) 313-5409

SOURCE: MC Companies

View the original press release on newswire.com.