Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 16, 2024) - Dryden Gold Corp. (TSXV: DRY) ("Dryden Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has, subject to acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange, retained PI Financial Corp. ("PI"), at its principal offices in Vancouver, British Columbia to provide market making services in accordance with TSX Venture Exchange policies.

PI is a full-service registered investment dealer headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia. PI will trade the securities of Dryden Gold on the TSX-V for the purposes of maintaining an orderly market. In consideration of the services provided by PI, the Company will pay PI a monthly cash fee of $5,000 for a minimum term of three months and continues until terminated by Dryden Gold. Dryden Gold and PI are unrelated and unaffiliated entities. PI will not receive shares or options as compensation. The capital used for market making will be provided by PI.

ABOUT DRYDEN GOLD CORP.

Dryden Gold Corp. is an exploration company focused on the discovery of high-grade gold mineralization listed on the TSX Venture Exchange ("DRY"). The Company has a strong management team and Board of Directors comprised of experienced individuals with a track record of building shareholder value through property acquisition & consolidation, exploration success and merger & acquisitions. Dryden Gold controls a 100% interest in a dominant strategic land position in the Dryden District of Northwestern Ontario. Dryden Gold's property package includes historic gold mines but has seen limited modern exploration. The property hosts high-grade gold mineralization over 50 km of potential strike length along the Manitou-Dinorwic deformation zone. The property has excellent infrastructure, enjoys First Nations support and proximity to an experienced mining workforce.

QUALIFIED PERSON

The technical disclosure in this news release has been approved by Maura J. Kolb, M.Sc., P.Geo. a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 of the Canadian Securities Administrators.

DISCLAIMER & FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" which are not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, and by their very nature involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Although these statements are based on currently available information, Dryden Gold Corp. provides no assurance that actual results will meet management's expectations. Undue reliance should not be placed on "forward looking statements".

