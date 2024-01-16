Arlington, Virginia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 16, 2024) - Shift5, the observability platform for onboard operational technology (OT), today announced it was included in two of Built In's Best Places to Work lists. The company was recognized as a Best Place to work in Washington D.C. and, for the second consecutive year, Shift5 was placed on the list of 50 Best Startups to Work for in Washington D.C., this year ranking eighth in the region.



"We set out in 2019 to solve the toughest and most critical problems facing the defense and transportation industries. We've defined an entirely new market category, raised capital, and rapidly shifted from a startup to a scaleup," said Josh Lospinoso, CEO and co-founder, Shift5. "Our success is rooted in our employees, our collaborative and flexibile workplace, and our vision. Our commitment to cultivating autonomy and empowering employees at every level, paired with our dedication to the D.C. region and focus on the customer, helps us live out our mission every day, and and we're honored to be recognized by Built In for these efforts."



In the past twelve months, the company expanded its suite of benefits offerings for employees, grew headcount across the U.S. as part of its hybrid-by-design model, and completed its $83M Series B round of funding.



Built In determines the winners of Best Places to Work based on an algorithm, using company data about compensation and benefits. To reflect the benefits candidates are searching for more frequently on Built In, the program also weighs criteria like remote and flexible work opportunities, programs for DEI and other people-first cultural offerings.



"I'd like to extend our heartfelt congratulations to the 2024 Best Places to Work winners," said Maria Christopoulos Katris. "I am truly inspired by these companies that have risen to the challenge of fostering a positive work environment, maintaining a strong brand, and ensuring employee satisfaction. The future is filled with promise and we are so excited to see what lies ahead."

About Shift5

Shift5 is the observability platform for onboard operational technology (OT), enabling smarter, faster decisions through real-time data access, contextual insights, and actionable analytics at the edge for aerospace, rail, and defense. Created by former officers who stood up U.S. Army Cyber Command and pioneered modern weapons system cyber assessments, Shift5 defends commercial and military fleets as well as weapon systems against operational failures and OT cybersecurity risks. Household name aviation companies, U.S. railroads, and fleets within the U.S. military rely on Shift5 for the security, availability, safety, resilience, and reliability of today's fleets and tomorrow's next-generation assets. For more information, visit https://shift5.io.

About Built In

Built In is creating the largest candidate generation platform for technology professionals globally. Monthly, millions of the industry's most in-demand professionals visit the site from across the world. They rely on our platform to stay ahead of tech trends and news, learn skills to accelerate their careers and find opportunities at companies whose values they share. Built In also serves thousands of innovative companies from startups to the Fortune 500. By putting their stories in front of our uniquely engaged audience, we help them reach otherwise hard-to-hire tech professionals.

About Built In's Best Places to Work

Built In's annual Best Places to Work program honors companies with the best total rewards packages across the U.S. and in the following tech hubs: Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Chicago, Colorado, Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, San Diego, San Francisco, Seattle and Washington DC. Best Places to Work is distinct because its algorithm selects tech companies that build their offerings specifically around what tech professionals value in a workplace.

Media Contact:

Katie Garagozzo

katie@shift5.io

Shift5, Inc.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/194395

SOURCE: Shift5