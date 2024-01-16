FedEx Corporation: FedEx Makes a Special Delivery to the Salvation Army

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 16, 2024 / FedEx Corporation

The Salvation Army's support of the emergency services in Kent and Sussex will strengthen after the church and charity got a special delivery from FedEx this week.



Photo credit Salvation Army

The global delivery company presented representatives from The Salvation Army's South East division with a new Incident Response Unit (IRU) at Rochester Fire Station, the 23rd vehicle FedEx has donated to charities across the world since 2006.

The Salvation Army has been supporting emergency services for more than 50 years, providing on site refreshments and emotional support to responders at major incidents.

The new vehicle will operate across Kent and Sussex, where Salvation Army teams have previously provided more than 20,000 meals to NHS staff during the pandemic, helped out when an earthquake hit Folkestone and fed stranded lorry drivers. Team members also provided support to people in London after the Queen's death as well as the tragic Grenfell Tower fire.

Captain Gary Robb from The Salvation Army's South East Divisional Headquarters said he was delighted to receive the new vehicle and thanked Alun Cornish, FedEx Express Operations Managing Director who was also present.

Gary said: "FedEx has worked with The Salvation Army for many years across the globe and together we have been able to provide vital support to communities at times of crisis. Thank you for putting your faith in The Salvation Army and for supporting our work in such a tangible way."

Alun Cornish said FedEx Express was honoured to be associated with The Salvation Army.

He said: "We're pleased to support the tireless work you do to help our communities. We hope our gift will allow you to help people in the dark hours following a disaster, and to help others in need throughout the year."

