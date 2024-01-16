The Albanian authorities aim to allocate 300 MW of solar capacity through a new procurement exercise, with projects ranging from 10 MW to 100 MW.Albanian Minister of Infrastructure and Energy Belinda Balluku has announced the launch of the country's fifth renewable energy auction. Balluku said at a press conference this week that the government plans to allocate 300 MW of solar through the procurement exercise, with projects ranging from 10 MW to 100 MW. The Albanian authorities have set a ceiling price of €0.05997 ($0.06522)/kWh for the auction. The deadline for submitting project proposals ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...