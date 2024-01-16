New figures from the European Technology and Innovation Platform for Photovoltaics (ETIP PV) show that China can now produce tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) PV modules for between $0.160/W and $0.189/W. Costs in Europe, India and the United States, by contrast, could be as low as $0.243/W, $0.281/W, and $0.195/W, respectively. ETIP PV made the comparison based on production at a 10 GW integrated PV factory.The European Technology and Innovation Platform for Photovoltaics (ETIP PV) has analyzed solar module production costs for China, India, the European Union, and the United States, and ...

