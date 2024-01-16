INFORMA MARKETS - INFRASTRUCTURE AND CONSTRUCTION: Experience the Largest TISE Yet, Showcasing Nearly 700 Brands and Elevating Industry Standards

The International Surface Event (TISE) brings together top brands, comprehensive education and extensive offerings to Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas.

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / January 16, 2024 / The International Surface Event (TISE) including SURFACES, StonExpo and TileExpo, returns January 24-26, 2024, convening leading brands from around the world to display the largest assortment to date of new and innovative products across various build space verticals.

The first-of-the-year event to source and purchase floor covering, stone and tile products, as well as services, spans 400,000 square feet of exhibit space featuring nearly 700 brands in carpet, hardwood, laminates, natural stone, tools, machinery, installation, technology and much more. Adjacent to the exhibit hall, TISE hosts more than 50 education and certification sessions, demonstrations and panels featuring industry experts and leaders in flooring, kitchen and bath, repair, installation and more.

"The International Surface Event gathers the highest caliber and newest brands together from all over the world at the top of the year's buying cycle, setting trends for the entire industry and gathering the most comprehensive assortment of materials," shares Amie Gilmore, Director of The International Surface Event. "Representation from over 80 countries in more than 25 product categories underscores TISE as the most extensive event in the industry with unmatched opportunities to gain knowledge and discover new resources."

TISE, in conjunction with major industry associations including the Natural Stone Institute (NSI), the International Certified Flooring Installers (CFI), the North American Laminate Flooring Association (NALFA) and the Natural Wood Flooring Association (NWFA), provide certification and training courses tailored for many industry career segments. Featured certification tracks include the Silica & Slab Safety Certificate, on Tuesday, January 23, the National Wood Flooring Association Certified Sales Advisor, Wednesday, January 24, the Certified Flooring Installers Carpet Installation Technical Certification Program for Sales Professionals, Wednesday and Thursday, January 24-25, and the NALFA Certified Inspector course, Thursday, January 25.

Inside the exhibit hall, leading voices from the industry's most trusted and recognized brands will host education sessions and demonstrations, where attendees may gain first-hand insight into the solutions that drive the industry forward and solve challenges, increasing efficiency, safety and longevity. Select demonstrations include surface polishing, fabrication, waterproofing, setting porcelain tiles, carpet installation and bonding. Highlighted speakers include Jennifer Farrell, Celebrity Interior Designer and Style Influencer, Jim Aaron, Executive Director at Floor Covering Education Foundation and Scott Humphrey, President and CEO of the World Flooring Covering Association.

Special programs dedicated to community groups throughout specialty areas provide spaces for collaboration, conversation and network expansion. The Women's Leadership Conference on Tuesday, January 23, aims to inspire leadership and learning, concluding with a cocktail reception.

Top exhibitors include AHF Residential, Commercial and Builder Hard Surface Solutions, Engineered Floors presenting Dreamweaver & Pentz, i4F Patent & Technologies, Measure Square, Mohawk, Provenza Floors, Q.E.P. | Roberts, Republic Floor, Schonox HPS North America, Shaw presenting Totalworx, among many others.

Register for The International Surface Event at www.intlsurfaceevent.com.

TISE Exhibit Hall Schedule

Wednesday and Thursday, January 24-25, 9am-5pm and Friday, January 25, 9am-3pm.

TISE Education: View the full schedule of events here.

Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, January 23-25, 9am-5pm, and Friday, January 26, 9am-3pm.

ABOUT THE INTERNATIONAL SURFACE EVENT

The International Surface Event (TISE): SURFACES | StonExpo | TileExpo is the largest North American Surface Event and has served nearly 30 years as an industry marketplace for floor covering, stone, and tile businesses to come together, seek products and services, build relationships, and develop their businesses. For more information, please visit www.intlsurfaceevent.com. To view the sponsors of TISE, visit the industry association page on the event website. SURFACES is sponsored by the World Floor Covering Association; StonExpo is sponsored by the Natural Stone Institute and the Natural Stone Council; TileExpo is sponsored by the National Tile Contractors Association and the Ceramic Tile Education Foundation.

