16.01.2024 / 17:42 CET/CEST

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Name and legal form: Red Ant Capital Sàrl

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Person closely associated with: Title: Mr. First name: Andrea Last name(s): Polzot Position: CFO

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Rigsave S.p.A.

b) LEI

984500144H84C0CA7J16

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: IT0005526295

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 13.00 EUR 4758.00 EUR 12.90 EUR 838.50 EUR 12.75 EUR 1134.75 EUR 13.15 EUR 394.50 EUR 12.729375 EUR 1018.35 EUR 13.00 EUR 429.00 EUR 13.20 EUR 26.40 EUR 12.60 EUR 63.00 EUR 13.45 EUR 269.00 EUR 12.450556 EUR 4482.20 EUR 12.901379 EUR 5612.10 EUR 13.30 EUR 66.50 EUR 12.90 EUR 1096.50 EUR 11.50 EUR 57.50 EUR 13.00 EUR 260.00 EUR 13.00 EUR 1300.00 EUR 11.958537 EUR 2451.50 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 12.7338 EUR 24257.8000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

11/01/2024; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Name: xetra MIC: XETR





