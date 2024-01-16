Regulatory News:

As regards the liquidity contract awarded by the company Sopra Steria Group (Paris:SOP) to ODDO BHF SCA, as of the 31st December 2023, the following means were included in the liquidity account:

11,024 shares;

5,388,963.57 euros in cash.

At this time of the last half yearly statement on 30th June 2023, the following means were included in the liquidity account:

17,457 shares;

4,195,353.95 euros in cash.

During the period from 01/07/2023 to 31/12/2023 the following transactions were executed:

4,973 purchase transactions

4,983 sale transactions

Over the same period, the volumes traded represented:

284,059 shares and 53,395,933.4 euros purchased

290,492 titres shares et 54,589,541.6 euros sold

At the time of the original agreement on 31st May 2006, the following means were included in the liquidity account:

0 shares;

180,000 euros in cash.

Disclaimer

This document is a free translation into English of the original French press release. It is not a binding document. In the event of a conflict in interpretation, reference should be made to the French version, which is the authentic text.

