The modern connected risk platform extends its streak of recognition as the leading provider of a broad range of risk solutions.

AuditBoard, the leading cloud-based platform transforming audit, risk, ESG, and InfoSec management, today announced that it received the Leader distinction in IT Risk Management and ESG Management Software in the Winter 2024 Grid Reports from G2.com, Inc. In addition, AuditBoard was once again named Leader in both Audit Management Software and Enterprise Risk Management Software (previously known as the GRC Platform category) and has now led these categories for 17 and 16 consecutive quarters, respectively. AuditBoard was also recognized as a Leader in Third-Party Risk Management Software for the third quarter in a row.

These customer-driven plaudits across a wide range of solutions and use cases point to the unique extensibility and power of AuditBoard's connected risk platform, which is purpose-built to connect teams, stakeholders, data, and processes across the enterprise. The ongoing recognition in the G2 Winter 2024 report speaks to the substantial value and exceptional user experience customers report in using AuditBoard solutions, and the positive reception in the market to AuditBoard's innovations, including the recent extension of its industry-leading platform with robust new enhancements like AuditBoard IT Risk Management, AuditBoard AI, AuditBoard Analytics, and AuditBoard Operational Risk Management.

"We are thrilled to see our customers continue to share the value they're realizing from our modern platform and purpose-built solutions," said John Reese, AuditBoard's Chief Marketing Officer. "It's also gratifying to receive early accolades for some of our newer solutions like AuditBoard IT Risk Management, which helps CISOs to better quantify IT-related risks and improve cyber resilience, and AuditBoard ESG, which helps ESG teams more rigorously manage and report on their programs."

AuditBoard is dedicated to expanding the capabilities of its connected audit, risk, and compliance management platform to empower practitioners to stay ahead of the rapidly evolving risk environment. In 2023, the industry continued to take notice with AuditBoard being named a Top 100 Software Product (amongst more than 100,000 apps across all B2B categories and industries) in G2.com's prestigious Best B2B Software Awards, a Hot Company in Third-Party Risk Management by the CyberDefense Awards, and a Business Intelligence Group Company of the Year. AuditBoard was also honored for the fifth consecutive year as one of the fastest-growing technology companies in North America by Deloitte and was Certified as a Great Place To Work® for the second year in a row.

To receive a complimentary copy of the complete G2 Winter 2024 Grid Report, visit AuditBoard.com

About AuditBoard

AuditBoard is the leading cloud-based platform transforming audit, risk, ESG, and InfoSec management. More than 40% of the Fortune 500 leverage AuditBoard to move their businesses forward with greater clarity and agility. AuditBoard is top-rated by customers on G2, Capterra, and Gartner Peer Insights, and was recently ranked for the fifth year in a row as one of the fastest-growing technology companies in North America by Deloitte. To learn more, visit: AuditBoard.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240116391397/en/

Contacts:

Scott Garner

press@auditboard.com