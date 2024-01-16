Anzeige
Actusnews Wire
January 26, 2024
DON'T NOD: DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS IN OWN SHARES

Paris, January 26, 2024 - DON'TNOD, an independent French studio that creates, develops, and publishes video games declares the following purchases of its own shares in accordance with Article 5 of Market Abuse Regulation.

Issuer NameIdentity code of the IssuerDay of the transactionIdentity code of the financial
Instrument		Total daily volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average purchase price of the sharesMarket
DON'T NOD ENTERTAINMENT969500L3PI1D8PFDTK2408/01/2024FR00133312122064,494272ALXP
DON'T NOD ENTERTAINMENT969500L3PI1D8PFDTK2409/01/2024FR00133312123664,471967ALXP
DON'T NOD ENTERTAINMENT969500L3PI1D8PFDTK2410/01/2024FR00133312125674,458942ALXP
DON'T NOD ENTERTAINMENT969500L3PI1D8PFDTK2411/01/2024FR00133312122884,424167ALXP
DON'T NOD ENTERTAINMENT969500L3PI1D8PFDTK2412/01/2024FR00133312125294,310019ALXP

About DON'T NOD

DON'T NOD is an independent French publisher and developer, based in Paris and Montreal, creating original narrative games in the adventure (LIFE is STRANGETM, TELL ME WHYTM, TWIN MIRRORTM), RPG (VAMPYRTM), and action (REMEMBER METM) genres. The studio is internationally renowned for unique narrative experiences with engaging stories and characters, and has worked with industry leading publishers Square Enix, Microsoft, Bandai Namco Entertainment, Focus Entertainment, and Capcom. DON'T NOD creates and publishes its own IPs developed in-house, as well as using its knowledge and experience to collaborate with third-party developers whose editorial visions parallel the company's own.

Step into the studio's immersive and innovative universe at dont-nod.com

DON'T NOD (ISIN code: FR0013331212 - ALDNE) is listed on Euronext Growth Paris

DON'T NOD
Oskar Guilbert
Chief Executive Officer

Benoît Gisbert Mora
Deputy General Manager
invest@dont-nod.com		ACTUS finance & communication
Corinne Puissant
Analyst/Investor relations
Tel.: 33 (0)1 53 67 36 77 - dontnod@actus.fr

Anne-Catherine Bonjour
Press relations
Tel.: 33 (0)1 53 67 36 93 - acbonjour@actus.fr
------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: lJxuZZxnaGfKx5tyZJiZl5ZpZplkx5TKbJbKk2Fqk5eXb55kmGZla8jKZnFknGhn
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-83731-dont-nod_cp_rachat_actions_26012024_uk.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
© 2024 Actusnews Wire
