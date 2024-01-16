HARMAN Digital Transformation Solutions Earns Leader Designation in 15 Key Categories

HARMAN, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. focused on connected technologies and solutions for automotive, consumer and enterprise markets, announced today that HARMAN's Digital Transformation Solutions strategic business unit has, once again, been rated as a "Leader" in the Zinnov Zones for ER&D services ratings. This is the eighth consecutive year that HARMAN has been recognized in the Zinnov Zones for Digital Engineering and ER&D services 2023 ratings.

HARMAN was rated across several ER&D categories, an honor that requires significant depth of knowledge and specialized skills within enterprise-critical technologies including generative AI, Hyperscaler Services, Digital Engineering Services and more. In addition, HARMAN was recognized for its vertical expertise and ability to apply these technologies successfully across several sectors and niche industries. HARMAN's unwavering investment in emerging business technologies, significant experience with enterprise implementation and depth of knowledge across its engineering talent helped the company achieve this honor.

"This is an incredible honor to have been rated favorably across 15 different categories in Zinnov Zones annual ratings," said Vikas Gupta, EVP General Manager for Digital Transformation Solutions, at HARMAN. "This recognition emphasizes the strength of our engineering capabilities and innovation-led problem solving. We look forward to continuing to architect and implement end-to-end, secure and scalable solutions that deliver superior experiences by using our expertise and experience in device management, cloud, enterprise applications, big data analytics and partner integration.

Sidhant Rastogi, Managing Partner at Zinnov, remarked "HARMAN has established a strong innovation rhythm through dedicated investments in AI/ML, analytics and quantum computing. Its recent offering HealthGPT a private LLM for healthcare that customizes specific needs and goals of healthcare enterprises- has already helped them win multiple deals. Parallelly, its expertise in the Software Defined Network space, combined with its cutting-edge 5G Device Testing and Verification capabilities, and prominent enterprise customers partnerships have solidified its leadership in the Telecommunications sector. With an exhaustive portfolio of Industry 5.0 services, digital twins, edge analytics and beyond, HARMAN enables enterprises to activate the future digital factory and continues to create value for clients. This combination has helped HARMAN anchor its leadership position in the Zinnov Zones 2023 Ratings for Digital Engineering and ER&D services."

The Zinnov Zones ratings have become the industry standard for benchmarking service providers across capabilities such as ER&D Services, Digital Services, IoT Services and Media and Technology. Zinnov's annual ratings of Global ER&D Service Providers for 2023 evaluated ~60 Global ER&D Services players and rated HARMAN as a leader in 15 ER&D categories and two mentions as notable player in Digital Engineering Services, and Industrial.

HARMAN's full list of honors includes:

ER&D Zinnov Zones:

Overall ER&D

Horizontals:

Digital Engineering

ER&D Services US

Data and AI Engineering

Generative AI Engineering

Hyperscaler Services

Industry 4.0

Experience engineering

Verticals:

Consumer Software

Enterprise Software

Industrial

Semiconductor

Telecommunications

Micro-verticals:

Software Platform Engineering

Telehealth

Zinnov Zones for ER&D Services ratings are published annually to assess the capabilities of Global Technology Service Providers. The ratings have been structured to evaluate the service provider ecosystem based on multiple parameters across various verticals, micro-verticals, industries, as well as geographies, for both overall services and specific use cases.

HARMAN helps customers to bridge the world of OEMs and software to IP platforms to transform everyday experiences. By combining capabilities of generative AI, cloud and data, design, IoT, wireless technologies, next-generation development and testing, HARMAN navigates the complexity of new product development and increases the product value from across the product lifecycle management.

For more information on HARMAN Digital Transformation Solutions, visit https://services.harman.com/.

About HARMAN Digital Transformation Solutions

HARMAN's Digital Transformation Solutions is a strategic business unit dedicated to blending the physical and digital to make technology more dynamic in order to serve ever-changing human needs. Leveraging our unique Life-ware approach, our team of over 7,000 employees, spread across 12 countries in 45+ locations, with their expertise across hardware, software, and industry domains are transforming everyday experiences for our 200 clients globally. Compliant and certified with international standard/ management system EN 9100:2018 AS9100D, ISO 9001:2015, ISO 27001:2013, ISO 13485:2016 and appraised at CMMI-DEV 2.0 ML5, HARMAN aims towards helping customers deliver a holistic experience to their customers through the convergence of digital, cross channel user experience, cloud, mobility, insightful data, and internet-of-things backed by scalable underlying IT platforms. Healthcare, Communications, Industrial, Retail, Software, and Hospitality being our key focus areas, we have made significant investments into this space. Leveraging our global delivery approach, IPs, platforms and people, we deploy next generation technology platforms across industries, offer cost savings and deliver innovative solutions to help our clients on their digital journey.?? To know more, please visit https://services.harman.com/

About HARMAN

HARMAN (harman.com) designs and engineers connected products and solutions for automakers, consumers, and enterprises worldwide, including connected car systems, audio and visual products, enterprise automation solutions; and services supporting the Internet of Things. With leading brands including AKG®, Harman Kardon®, Infinity®, JBL®, Lexicon®, Mark Levinson® and Revel®, HARMAN is admired by audiophiles, musicians and the entertainment venues where they perform around the world. More than 50 million automobiles on the road today are equipped with HARMAN audio and connected car systems. Our software services power billions of mobile devices and systems that are connected, integrated and secure across all platforms, from work and home to car and mobile. HARMAN has a workforce of approximately 30,000 people across the Americas, Europe, and Asia. In March 2017, HARMAN became a wholly owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

About Zinnov

Founded in 2002, Zinnov is a global management consulting and strategy advisory firm with a presence in New York, Santa Clara, Seattle, Houston, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Gurgaon, Paris, and Pune. With a team of experienced consultants, subject matter experts, and research professionals, Zinnov has partnered with Global Enterprises, Fortune 2000 companies, Global System Integrators, and Private Equity firms across their value creation journeys to develop actionable insights across revenue, talent, innovation, scale, and optimization. For more information, visit Zinnov.

