Future Market Insights: Sublimation Paper Market Valuation to Total US$ 1,156.4 Million by 2034 Amid Rising Customization Trends

Future Market Insights, Inc. (FMI) predicts a vibrant outlook for the sublimation paper market, fueled by surging demand in fashion, sportswear, and personalized products. Technological advancements in printing and ink formulations further unlock exceptional growth potential. Explore full report for insights & stakeholder opportunities.

NEWARK, Del., Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Sublimation Paper Market value is estimated to total US$ 685.7 million in 2024. Over the assessment period, global demand for sublimation paper is projected to rise at a CAGR of5.4%, taking the total market valuation to US$ 1,156.4 million.

End-users mostly prefer fast-drying sublimation paper owing to its advantages like improved image quality. The target segment is projected to expand at 4.9% CAGR during the assessment period, holding a revenue share of 39.3%.

Several factors are expected to drive the growth of the sublimation paper market during the forecast period. These include the rising popularity of sublimation printing in thriving fashion and sportswear industries and the growing demand for personalized apparel and home décor.

Consumers in the contemporary world are showing a keen inclination for personalized and customized products like custom-designed clothing and home décor items. This is playing a key role in driving demand for sublimation paper, and the trend is expected to continue through 2034.

The sublimation paper market is transforming with the rising demand for online sales in the fashion industry. Digital printing platforms such as dye sublimation paper play a significant role in the rapid creation of special designs. Integrated software tools streamline production by facilitating instant interaction between printers and retailers.

Technological advancements are anticipated to shape the course of the sublimation paper industry. The market is witnessing significant innovations in printing technologies, such as paper coating and ink formulations. These advancements aim to improve the dye sublimation process, including print quality, vibrant color, and overall efficiency.

Innovations in printing technology have enabled sublimation paper to be used effectively in designs and high-volume products, aiding accuracy and speed. Innovations in inks play an important role in achieving vibrant colors and expanding the range of tones obtained with sublimation printing.

Scope of the Sublimation Printing Pager Market Report

Attribute Details Estimated Market Size (2024) US$ 685.7 million Projected Market Value (2034) US$ 1,156.4 million Anticipated Growth Rate (2024 to 2034) 5.4% CAGR Historical Data 2019 to 2023 Forecast Period 2024 to 2034 Quantitative Units Revenue in Value US$ million, Volume in M.Sq.Mt, and CAGR from 2024 to 2034 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Volume Forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Trends and Pricing Analysis Segments Covered Global Sublimation Paper Market Segmentation By Product Type: Tacky

Fast Drying

Water-based

High Release

Hybrid By Material: Film

Plastic

Paper By Paper Type: Coated

Uncoated By Application: Fashion

Textiles & Apparels

Fashion Accessories

Sportsware

Sports Uniform

Sports Accessories

Soft Signage & Banner

Home Textiles & Décor

Ceramics & Metal Products

Others By Region: North America

Latin America

East Asia

South Asia & Pacific

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Middle East & Africa

Key Takeaways of Global Sublimation Paper Market-

The global market for sublimation papers is set to total US$ 1,156.4 million in 2034.

in 2034. By product type, the fast-drying segment is expected to account for a revenue share of 39.3% in 2034.

in 2034. Based on material type, the paper category is projected to total US$ 863 million by 2034.

by 2034. By application, the fashion segment will likely hold a value share of 27.2% in 2034.

in 2034. Demand in China is projected to rise at a 6.3% CAGR from 2024 to 2034.

from 2024 to 2034. The United States market is expected to be valued at US$ 189.9 million in 2034.

"Continuous evolution in digital printing technology and surging demand from the textile industry are expected to boost the sublimation paper market growth. Besides this, increasing research and development for superior coatings and expanding application areas will create lucrative opportunities for companies," says Ismail Sutaria (Lead Consultant, Packaging and Materials).

Leading Players in Sublimation Paper Market and Their Winning Strategies:

Following are the prominent manufacturers profiled in the report. The Tier 1 players hold 25% to 29% share in the global sublimation paper industry.

Sappi Limited

Felix Schoeller

Hansol Paper., Ltd.

Mitsubishi Paper Mills, Ltd.

Ahlstrom Oyj

Beaver Paper & Graphic Media Inc.

Seiko Epson Corporation

Neenah Coldenhove

Hanrun Paper

Contrado Imaging Ltd

Beaver Paper & Graphic Media Inc. (Koehler Group)

Coldenhove Holding B.V (Mativ Holdings, Inc.)

Hanrun Paper

Contrado Imaging Ltd

Key players are using different strategies to boost their sales, expand their customer base, and gain a competitive edge in the market. These include new product launches, adoption of sustainable materials and printing technologies, mergers, collaborations, and acquisitions.

Recent Development:

In August 2021, Coldenhove introduced a new sticky paper called Jetcol® TA Light Tack.

Global Sublimation Paper Market Report

Future Market Insights (FMI), in its new report, offers an unbiased analysis of the global sublimation paper market, analyzing historical demand from 2019 to 2023 and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034. The study reveals growth projections on the global sublimation paper industry based on product type (tacky, fast drying, water-based, high release, hybrid), material type (film, plastic, paper), paper type (coated, uncoated), application (fashion, sportswear, soft signage & banner, home textiles & décor, ceramics & metal products, others), and region.

