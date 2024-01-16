Intellias Appoints Dennis Fliller as VP, Head of Telecom & Media for North America

Dennis Fliller brings over a decade of business leadership experience to strengthen Intellias' growth in the North American region

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / January 16, 2024 / Intellias, a leading digital technology services company, has named Dennis Fliller as Vice President, Head of Telecom and Media for North America. He will lead both the strategy and operational excellence of the company's North American business unit, supporting existing and future customers with the latest technology and connectivity services.





Before joining Intellias, Fliller held executive positions in technology, sales, strategy, operations, and consulting at Capgemini and TEKsystems. Since 2011, he has been dedicated to understanding the challenges of telecom and media companies in order to bring them additional value. Fliller's focus on strategic consulting and large-scale business and technology transformation programs aligns with Intellias' commitment to innovation and excellence.

Fliller holds a bachelor's in mathematics from Dowling College in New York and an MBA in organizational leadership from Southern New Hampshire University.

"As the world shifts to 5G, companies need to quickly embrace and adapt to changes. Additionally, with more media platforms streaming directly to consumers, more personalization is required. Intellias has strong expertise in telecom and media, providing value to renowned brands worldwide. My goal will be to address clients' challenges with intelligent solutions. I am excited about the opportunity to join a company with a well-established brand and talent to expand its presence in North America," shares Dennis Fliller, VP, Head of Telecom & Media, North America at Intellias.

"Dennis's appointment is pivotal in building our vertical leadership team. He brings an invaluable understanding of North America's telecom and media market dynamics to Intellias. This will help us further enhance our customer centricity, capabilities and scale, and deepen our technology partnerships," comments Regina Viadro, SVP, Global Head of Digital Technology Services; President of North America at Intellias.

"Serving leading brands for over two decades, Intellias offers solid software engineering and digital consultancy expertise for telecom and media companies. We particularly excel in B/OSS software development as well as cloud, big data/DWH, AI, and IoT bespoke product development. With Dennis's focus on business excellence in the North American region, we will keep addressing key technology challenges to ensure clients' long-lasting success and innovation on the market," says Roman Makarchuk, Telecom & Media Delivery Director at Intellias.

As a global technology partner, Intellias empowers leading communications service providers, vendors, and system integrators to accelerate their digital transformation journey and enhance engineering capabilities in the telecom and media domain. The company contributes to the success of leading brands, including Amdocs, Kyivstar, Lifecell, and Pivotal Commware.

