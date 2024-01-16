The Board of Directors today announces the co-optation of Laurence Rodriguez as director, and acknowledges Bernard Gilly's resignation

The Board of Directors of GenSight Biologics (Paris:SIGHT) (Euronext: SIGHT, ISIN: FR0013183985, PEA-PME eligible) (the "Company"), a biopharma company focused on developing and commercializing innovative gene therapies for retinal neurodegenerative diseases and central nervous system disorders, has acknowledged the resignation of Mr. Bernard Gilly from his position as director. The Board of Directors of the Company also announced today its decision, after consultation of the Nomination Committee, to co-opt Mrs. Laurence Rodriguez as director for the remainder of Bernard Gilly's term of office (expiring at the end of the annual shareholders meeting to be held in 2024 to approve the financial statements for the financial year ending December 31, 2023).

The co-optation of Laurence Rodriguez will be subject to ratification by the next shareholders' meeting of the Company.

Laurence Rodriguez appointment as Chief Executive Officer became effective on December 21, 2023. She has over 30 years' experience in the life sciences industry, including 13 years in the rare diseases business at Sanofi Genzyme, where she held a range of executive roles. As Head of the Rare Diseases Rare Blood Disorders unit at Sanofi Genzyme, she oversaw the successful launch of various rare disease products developed or acquired by the Company.

She joined GenSight Biologics in May 2021 as Head of Operations for France. She handled the early access program in preparation for LUMEVOQ's commercialization and created strong relationships with the stakeholders.

The board of directors would like to thank Bernard Gilly, co-founder of the Company in 2012 together with Pr. José-Alain Sahel, for his many years of dedication to the Company and his essential contribution to make LUMEVOQ a life changing therapy.

The Board of Directors has 8 members, including 5 who are deemed independent and one observer.



GenSight Biologics S.A. is a clinical-stage biopharma company focused on developing and commercializing innovative gene therapies for retinal neurodegenerative diseases and central nervous system disorders. GenSight Biologics' pipeline leverages two core technology platforms, the Mitochondrial Targeting Sequence (MTS) and optogenetics, to help preserve or restore vision in patients suffering from blinding retinal diseases. GenSight Biologics' lead product candidate, LUMEVOQ (GS010; lenadogene nolparvovec), is an investigational compound and has not been registered in any country at this stage, a marketing authorization application is currently under review by the EMA for the treatment of Leber Hereditary Optic Neuropathy (LHON), a rare mitochondrial disease affecting primarily teens and young adults that leads to irreversible blindness. Using its gene therapy-based approach, GenSight Biologics' product candidates are designed to be administered in a single treatment to each eye by intravitreal injection to offer patients a sustainable functional visual recovery.

