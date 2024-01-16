Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - January 16, 2024) - Mr Andrew Jonsson, CFO of HerdWhistle Technologies announces the engagement and partnership of HerdWhistle with Milltrust International as the key investor and main broker for HerdWhistle's $6 million raise under Milltrust's Agri-food Technology Ventures. "Monetisation of our game-changing agri-tech requires funding, our agreement with Milltrust International will enable HerdWhistle to raise the money that it requires to fully commercialise and achieve its operational objectives and targeted revenue. Milltrust is the right partner for our company. It has access to and has built trust with a comprehensive network of investors over 13 years of continued success in agri-tech. Shareholder value is the key and imperative metric within our Executive Group at HerdWhistle and to grow our company, to add significant value to maximise return to our shareholders we need to have a strategic plan for each stage of our targeted growth. The experience that Milltrust have in raising investment will enable us to move forward seamlessly."

Mr Simon Hopkins, CEO of Milltrust International has recently joined the Advisory Board of HerdWhistle Technologies as a specialist advisor for business and investment. "Dr. Jack Behan, CEO of HerdWhistle and I met when I was Director of Roslin Technologies, the venture builder we founded in 2016 at the University of Edinburgh. I knew he was on to something with the phenotyping of livestock which today is at the core of successful breeding, animal health as well the mitigation of emissions from animal husbandry. His relentless determination to assemble the dream team has brought us to the point where we are pleased now to be backing HerdWhistle Technologies."

Mr Alexander Kalis, Group Managing Director of Milltrust International commented 'HerdWhistle's journey aligns seamlessly with Milltrust International Group's agri-food technology venture research initiatives. As part of these initiatives, Milltrust recognises and invests in companies that are not only at the cutting edge of technology but also significantly contribute to sustainable and ethical agricultural practices. HerdWhistle's innovative approach and commitment to sustainability make it the perfect embodiment of these values.'

HerdWhistle's offerings combine technologies to monitor the welfare and efficiency of animals and trace them through the supply chain to better meet the increasing demands of consumers for sustainable production.

