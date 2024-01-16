Arizton Advisory & Intelligence: The Green Hydrogen Market Opportunities Explode, Igniting Tremendous Growth From $6 Billion in 2023 to $84 Billion by 2029- Arizton

CHICAGO, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the green hydrogen market is growing at a CAGR of 53.53% during 2022-2029. Rising investments in green hydrogen projects, technological advancements & increasing R&D activities, and the emergence of anion exchange membrane are significant trends in the green hydrogen market.



To Know More, Download the Free Sample Report: https://www.arizton.com/request-sample/3679

Browse in-depth TOC on "Green Hydrogen Market"??

313 - Pages??

96 - Tables??

82 - Figures?

The Global Green Hydrogen Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size (2029) $84.03 Billion Market Size (2023) $6.42 Billion CAGR (2023-2029) 53.53 % Base Year 2023 Forecast Year 2024-2029 Market Segments Technology, Source, End User, and Geography Geographic Analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

Green hydrogen is increasingly recognized as a leading sustainable energy source owing to rapid technological advancements and the declining cost of renewable electricity; some experts, however, are expressing skepticism about its future. Presently, most of the hydrogen derived is from natural gas, which results in gray or blue hydrogen; this type, though cost-effective, fails to align with the carbon neutrality goals. The feasibility of green hydrogen production is currently contingent on the development of demand and the global market growth, both of which remain relatively limited. The total hydrogen production in 2021 was 94 million tons, of which a mere 1 million tons was produced through technologies with low environmental impact. The widespread adoption of green hydrogen can stimulate competitive value chains and create new investment opportunities for nations trying to position themselves in this burgeoning industry.

Despite being in its early stages, the global market for green hydrogen holds significant potential in the energy transition scenario. Green hydrogen, produced via electrolysis and fuel cells using zero-carbon renewable energy, is unique in its ability to be generated at any scale and in diverse locations worldwide. This characteristic feature makes it an attractive option for sustainable hydrogen solutions, especially in developing countries. The green hydrogen market has been gaining significant attention and undergoing dynamic changes. There is a rising global focus on decarbonization and the transition to a low-carbon economy. Governments, industries, and investors recognize green hydrogen's potential as a key player in achieving carbon neutrality goals. Several countries have announced ambitious plans and investments to scale up green hydrogen production, infrastructure, and utilization.

Buy this Research @ https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/green-hydrogen-market

Post-Purchase Benefit

1hr of free analyst discussion

10% of customization

Recent Partnerships & Developments

Iberdrola: In December 2023, Iberdrola committed to doubling its Innovation, Development, and Research (R&D&I) investment to $4.37 by 2030 and has secured recognition as the world's top private utility in R&D for two consecutive years. The company's strategic emphasis on innovation spans renewable energy, smart grids, digital transformation, green hydrogen, and custom solutions; it also aims to accelerate its decarbonization initiatives. The key projects include offshore wind energy, pumped hydro technology, and green hydrogen development. The company continues to launch competitive products and services, leveraging big data and Artificial Intelligence (AI) for customer-driven energy solutions.

ITM Power: In September 2023, ITM and FRIEM collaborated to develop a standardized Power Supply Unit (PSU) design, which has been optimized for ITM's 2MW Plug & Play electrolysis container. This collaboration aims to enhance PSU performance through closer integration with ITM's electrolyzer technology, promoting overall system reliability and cost reduction. ITM specializes in Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM) electrolysis, while FRIEM, with 70 years of experience, excels in electric energy conversion systems. The partnership underscores ITM's commitment to advancing PEM electrolysis technology, focusing on improving system performance and cost-effectiveness. FRIEM views this collaboration to strengthen its position in the global green hydrogen market.

The Global Green Hydrogen Market Surges with Unprecedented Investments, Accelerating Transition to Clean Energy and Fostering Sustainable Growth

Over the past year, the green hydrogen market has experienced a significant investment surge, marking a significant trend toward sustainable and clean energy solutions. Governments, industries, and investors increasingly acknowledge the importance of adopting cleaner energy alternatives to reduce carbon emissions. For instance, in 2023, the Board of Directors of the World Bank approved a loan of $150 million to boost investments in green hydrogen projects in Chile. This financial support aims to expedite Chile's progress in green growth, energy transition, and the dedication to achieving carbon neutrality by 2050. This marks the World Bank's first loan designed to promote green hydrogen and contribute to the country's initiatives in mitigating climate change. As a result, substantial financial commitments are being made to support green hydrogen technologies' development and scaling up.

Moreover, the demand for green hydrogen is escalating in sectors such as heavy industries and long-haul transportation, where achieving decarbonization through electrification is challenging. Green hydrogen, a versatile energy carrier, can be utilized in industries that are difficult to electrify directly, expanding its potential market applications and driving further investments. As of November 2022, nearly 50 green hydrogen projects in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region were in the planning stages, requiring an estimated investment of at least $155 billion. These projects are primarily focused on the integrated ammonia production facilities running on green hydrogen, with investments allocated to renewable energy plants ($102 billion), electrolyzer plants ($23 billion), air separation units ($14 billion), and civil works ($16 billion). The Cop27 UN climate summit in Egypt fueled momentum, leading to the preliminary agreements for over 23 GW of wind projects and numerous green hydrogen deals.

Key Company Profiles

Nel

ITM Power

ENGIE

Siemens Energy

Air Products and Chemicals

McPhy Energy

Loop Energy

Messer

Elcogen

LONGi

John Cockerill

Plug Power

Cummins

Genvia

Air Liquide

Linde

Bloom Energy

Uniper

FuelCell Energy

Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions Corporation

FUSION-FUEL

thyssenkrupp AG

Enapter

Ørsted

HydrogenPro

Topsoe

Sunfire

H2 Green

NTPC REL

Green Hydrogen Systems

Lhyfe

Iberdrola

Enel Green Power

Beijing SinoHy Energy

GUOFUHEE

Sungrow Power Supply

Shandong AUYAN New Energy Technology

Purification Equipment Research Institute of CSIC

Kohodo Hydrogen Energy

Ohmium

Market Segmentation

Technology

Alkaline Electrolyser

Proton Exchange Membrane Electrolyzer

Others

Source

Wind Energy

Solar Energy

Others

End Users

Refining

Ammonia

Others

Geography

Europe

Germany



Spain



France



Portugal



Italy

APAC

China



India



Japan



Australia



South Korea

North America

The US



Canada

Middle East & Africa

Egypt



Morocco



South Africa



Saudi Arabia



The UAE

Latin America

Chile



Brazil



Mexico



Argentina

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

How big is the green hydrogen market?

What is the growth rate of the global green hydrogen market?

Which region dominates the global green hydrogen market share?

What are the significant trends in the green hydrogen market?

Who are the key players in the global green hydrogen market?

Get the Detailed TOC @ https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/green-hydrogen-market?details=tableOfContents

Check Out Some of the Top Selling Research Reports:

Clean Hydrogen Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2026

Automotive Lubricants Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027

Engine Oil Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2027

5G in Oil & Gas Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2023-2030

Why Arizton?????????

100%?Customer Satisfaction????????

24x7?availability - we are always there when you need us????????

200+?Fortune 500 Companies trust Arizton's report????????

80%?of our reports are exclusive and first in the industry????????

100%?more data and analysis????????

1500+?reports published till date?????????

About Us:?????????????????????????????????????????????

Arizton Advisory and Intelligence is an innovative and quality-driven firm that offers cutting-edge research solutions to clients worldwide. We excel in providing comprehensive market intelligence reports and advisory and consulting services.???????????????????????????????????????????

We offer comprehensive market research reports on consumer goods & retail technology, automotive and mobility, smart tech, healthcare, life sciences, industrial machinery, chemicals, materials, I.T. and media, logistics, and packaging. These reports contain detailed industry analysis, market size, share, growth drivers, and trend forecasts.????????????????????????????????????????????

Arizton comprises a team of exuberant and well-experienced analysts who have mastered generating incisive reports. Our specialist analysts possess exemplary skills in market research. We train our team in advanced research practices, techniques, and ethics to outperform in fabricating impregnable research reports.??????????????????????????????????????????????????

Contact Us??????????????????????????????????????????

Call: +1-312-235-2040?????????????????????????????????????????

????????? +1 302 469 0707????????????????????????????????????????

Mail:?enquiry@arizton.com??????????????????????????????????????????

Contact Us:?https://www.arizton.com/contact-us??????????????????????????????????????????

Blog:?https://www.arizton.com/blog??????????????????????????????????????????

Website:?https://www.arizton.com/????????????

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2319273/GREEN_HYDROGEN_MARKET.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/818553/Arizton_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/the-green-hydrogen-market-opportunities-explode-igniting-tremendous-growth-from-6-billion-in-2023-to-84-billion-by-2029--arizton-302036030.html