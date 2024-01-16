Albertsons Companies Partners With Boise State University To Feed Students in Need

BOISE, ID / ACCESSWIRE / January 16, 2024 / Boise State University mascot, Buster Bronco, recently visited our Boise Office to enlist help in support of the Boise State food pantry. Buster checked out the campus and took photos with many of our associates. In total, the food drive brought in 284 pounds of food for students in need!



Boise State shared that they are grateful for the Boise office team. This time of year can be especially hard for students, and it's wonderful to be able to provide them with dignified foods that will get them through finals and the end of the semester. Thank you, team, for coming together to support your local community.

