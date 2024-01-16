Anzeige
Dienstag, 16.01.2024
Übernahme rückt immer näher…Koreas Batterie-Gigant investiert fett in Canada Nickel!
WKN: A14YJM | ISIN: US0130911037 | Ticker-Symbol: 27S
Stuttgart
16.01.24
08:05 Uhr
20,600 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
ACCESSWIRE
16.01.2024 | 20:26
120 Leser
Albertsons Companies Partners With Boise State University To Feed Students in Need

BOISE, ID / ACCESSWIRE / January 16, 2024 / Boise State University mascot, Buster Bronco, recently visited our Boise Office to enlist help in support of the Boise State food pantry. Buster checked out the campus and took photos with many of our associates. In total, the food drive brought in 284 pounds of food for students in need!

Boise State shared that they are grateful for the Boise office team. This time of year can be especially hard for students, and it's wonderful to be able to provide them with dignified foods that will get them through finals and the end of the semester. Thank you, team, for coming together to support your local community.

See original post on LinkedIn and read more about Albertsons Companies and our Recipe for Change on our website.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Albertsons Companies on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Albertsons Companies
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/albertsons-companies
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Albertsons Companies



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
