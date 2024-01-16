Newsflare Adds FreeCast For Its Fast Channel Woah! That Was Wild!

Freecast Becomes Latest Digital Platform Too Feature The User-Generated Video Channel

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 16, 2024 / Newsflare (www.newsflare.com) has added the popular digital platform FreeCast (www.freecast.com) for Woah! That Was Wild!, joining a growing list of distribution partners for the Newsflare owned and operated FAST channel that includes Amazon's FIRE TV and FUBO and Free Movies+.

Produced by Newsflare Studios in Los Angeles under the direction of Preeya Naul, EVP Americas & Studios, Woah! That Was Wild! offers a full schedule of User-Generated Videos curated from Newsflare's vast library of viral content viewed by over 200 million monthly via social media.

Featuring thrilling moments, close calls, dramatic footage of real events, people performing amazing feats, and other incredible moments caught on camera by Newsflare's more than 60,000 filmers worldwide, Whoa! That Was Wild! includes several regular programming blocks such as:

Craziest Moments Caught on Camera features near-disasters, near-misses, and dramatic dash cam footage from ocean voyages, road incidents and even safaris in far-off lands.

features near-disasters, near-misses, and dramatic dash cam footage from ocean voyages, road incidents and even safaris in far-off lands. Did That Just Happen?! Offers amazing video of people from all walks of life performing feats that appear to be beyond the capability of mere mortals.

Offers amazing video of people from all walks of life performing feats that appear to be beyond the capability of mere mortals. Untamed Animals presents all-too close encounters with wildlife and comical moments with pets that will leave viewers amazed and bewildered!

FreeCast's Executive Vice President of Digital Content, Tracy West, said: "This kind of content goes viral for a reason. It's so compelling to watch and full of heart-stopping moments. I am quite sure the FreeCast audience will be captivated!"

Said Newsflare's Naul: "FreeCast is home to an exciting range of distinctive entertainment options, which the platform makes available to viewers via both FAST and On Demand. We are thrilled to have Woah! That Was Wild! on FreeCast, a platform that is shaping the steaming experience for the industry at large, and for its growing base of subscribers."

About Newsflare Studios:

Newsflare Studios is the Los Angeles-based consumer entertainment production arm of Newsflare responsible for developing, producing and distributing content for social media, broadcast and streaming platforms. Established in 2019, Newsflare Studios rapidly emerged among the top global providers of shortform entertainment across social media platforms, amassing over 200 million monthly views of its original content created using Newsflare's vast inventory of 350,000 user-generated videos from over 60,000 contributing 'filmers' worldwide.

About Newsflare:

Headquartered in London, and with offices in Los Angeles and New York, Newsflare ranks as the global leader in premium user-generated video (UGV) for television producers, brands, advertising agencies, and publishers. Recognized as a pioneer in the User-Generated Video category, Newsflare serves as the go-to UGV destination for content creators and content clients alike. Newsflare continues to innovate interactive technology and operations that keeps the company at the cutting edge of the industry it helped to create, including a groundbreaking proprietary platform that authenticates IP ownership to provide clients the ability to identify and license UGV content in real time. For its diverse partner network of more than 60,000 content creators worldwide, Newsflare delivers a unique online infrastructure where filmers can upload and track their videos quickly and securely. With viral video and breaking news from around the globe uploaded daily, an expansive catalogue of approximately 350k videos and the ability to crowdsource content, Newsflare ensures the stories buyers want to tell are easy to source and quick to license.

