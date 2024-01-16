Anzeige
Dienstag, 16.01.2024
16.01.2024 | 22:10
Ingredion Incorporated: Ingredion to Release 2023 Fourth Quarter and Year-End Financial Results on Feb. 6, 2024

WESTCHESTER, Ill., Jan. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE: INGR), a leading global provider of ingredient solutions to the food manufacturing industry, will release its 2023 fourth quarter and year-end financial results for the period ended Dec. 31, 2023, before the market opens on Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024.

Jim Zallie, president and chief executive officer, and Jim Gray, executive vice president and chief financial officer, will host a conference call on Feb. 6 at 8 a.m. CT to discuss the Company's financial performance. The conference call and accompanying slide presentation will be webcast live at https://ir.ingredionincorporated.com/events-and-presentations. Participants are encouraged to log on to the webcast approximately 10 minutes before the start of the presentation. A replay of the presentation will be available on the Company's website.

ABOUT THE COMPANY
Ingredion Incorporated

CONTACTS:
Investors: Noah Weiss, 773-896-5242
Media: Becca Hary, 708-551-2602


