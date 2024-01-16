CareATC, Inc.: CareATC Launches CareATC Cares Philanthropy Program: Awards Grants to Six Charitable Organizations in Q4 2023

TULSA, OK / ACCESSWIRE / January 16, 2024 / In alignment with its core mission of reimagining the healthcare experience so that everyone can have the power to be well, CareATC proudly announces the launch of its CareATC Cares Philanthropy Program. This initiative underscores the company's commitment to amplify the impact of its associates' volunteer efforts and support causes close to their hearts, thereby enriching communities nationwide.

The CareATC Cares Philanthropy Program channels financial resources to charitable organizations where CareATC associates devote their time and energy. "We are immensely fortunate to have a compassionate team that not only upholds our organizational mission but also serves their communities with unwavering dedication," stated Dawn Carter, CEO at CareATC.

Monthly Grants for Local Charities

Every month, CareATC pledges grants to deserving local charitable entities within the communities it serves. Notably, two distinguished agencies each month have the privilege to receive grants. To be eligible, recipient organizations must operate as a registered nonprofit under IRC 501(c)(3) status. CareATC ensures the direct disbursement of all grants to the selected charitable organizations, fostering transparency and impact.

Q4 2023 Beneficiaries

Since its inauguration in October 2023, the CareATC Cares Philanthropy Program has already made a significant mark by supporting six commendable charitable organizations:

Catholic Charities of Central Florida: Providing vital medical and dental services through its free clinics. For more information, visit https://cflcc.org/. Faith Through Fire: Offering trauma therapy tailored for stage 4 breast cancer patients. For more information, visit https://faiththroughfire.org/ Taste Project: Addressing food insecurity by feeding the underprivileged in Fort Worth, TX. For more information visit, https://www.tasteproject.org/. Camp Kudzu - Fund a Camper: Sponsoring children's diabetic camps to foster growth and well-being. For more information, visit https://www.campkudzu.org/. Legacy Family Network: Crafting 'blessing bags' to support foster children. For more information, visit https://www.legacyfamilynetwork.org/. Unified School District 240: Supplying essential materials for at-risk preschool programs. For more information, visit https://www.usd240.org/.

As CareATC advances into 2024, the company remains steadfast in its commitment to uplift communities, empower its associates, and champion the transformative power of philanthropy.

For more information or media inquiries, please contact:

Sherri Couch

918-779-7400

sherricouch@careatc.com

About CareATC, Inc.

CareATC, Inc., is a leading innovator in employer-sponsored healthcare. Offering customized healthcare benefit solutions for employers, CareATC's advanced transformational care model drives engagement, improves health outcomes, lowers healthcare costs and provides transparency into the total cost of care. Based in Tulsa, Oklahoma, CareATC manages more than 150 clients in 26 states, cares for more than 430,000 members and is Accredited by the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care Inc. To learn more about CareATC Inc., visit https://www.careatc.com/.

SOURCE: CareATC, Inc.

View the original press release on accesswire.com