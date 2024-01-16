Anzeige
16.01.2024
FineMark Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Earnings

FORT MYERS, FL / ACCESSWIRE / January 16, 2024 / FineMark Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX:FNBT), the parent company of FineMark National Bank & Trust has released its fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial results. Results can be found at the Bank's website at https://www.finemarkbank.com/2023q4earnings/.

FineMark Holdings, Inc. is the parent company of FineMark National Bank & Trust. Founded in 2007, FineMark National Bank & Trust is a nationally chartered bank, headquartered in Florida. Through its offices located in Florida, Arizona and South Carolina, FineMark offers a full range of financial services, including personal and business banking, lending services, trust, and investment services. The Corporation's common stock trades on the OTCQX under the symbol FNBT. Investor information is available on the Corporation's website at www.finemarkbank.com.

Contact:

Ryan Roberts
Investor Relations
239-461-3850
investorrelations@finemarkbank.com
869 College Pkwy Suite 100
Fort Myers, FL 33919

SOURCE: FineMark Holdings, Inc.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

