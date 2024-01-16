Anzeige
16.01.2024 | 22:38
Calvin B. Taylor Bankshares, Inc. Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.34 per Share

BERLIN, MD / ACCESSWIRE / January 16, 2024 / Calvin B. Taylor Bankshares, Inc. (OTCQX:TYCB), parent company of Calvin B. Taylor Bank, announced today that the Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.34 per share. This dividend is payable on February 1, 2024 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on January 22, 2024.

About Calvin B. Taylor Bank
Calvin B. Taylor Bank, the bank subsidiary of Calvin B. Taylor Bankshares, Inc. (OTCQX:TYCB), founded in 1890, offers a wide range of loan, deposit, and ancillary banking services through both physical and digital delivery channels. Calvin B. Taylor Bank has 11 banking locations within the eastern coastal area of the Delmarva Peninsula including Worcester County, Maryland, Sussex County, Delaware and Accomack County, Virginia.

Contact
M. Dean Lewis, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
410-641-1700, taylorbank.com

SOURCE: Calvin B. Taylor Bankshares, Inc.



