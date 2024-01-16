abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund VCC Announces 2024 Voluntary Cash Redemption

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / January 16, 2024 / abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Investment Fund VCC (TSX:FAP) (UEN: T21VC0235H) (the "Company"), a closed-end investment company trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange, announced today details of the 2024 voluntary cash redemption.

Voluntary Annual Cash Redemption

The redemption date for the Company's annual voluntary cash redemption will be March 28, 2024. Shareholders are entitled to redeem shares of the Company at a price equal to 100% of the Average Net Asset Value (NAV) of the three trading days preceding the March 28, 2024 redemption date, less direct costs. Direct costs are expected to be less than 1%. If all redemption requests exceed 10% of the aggregate outstanding units of the Company on March 7, 2024, the final day to submit units for redemption, the Company will process redemptions to this maximum on a pro-rata basis based on the total number of units tendered. Payment for shares that have been tendered and accepted for redemption will be made on or before April 19, 2024.

Shareholders wishing to redeem their units must provide notice of their intent to do so with their investment advisor or brokerage office no later than 5pm Eastern time on March 7, 2024. Please note that investment firms may impose an earlier deadline in order to facilitate the processing of redemption requests. Shareholders are strongly urged to consult their investment advisor or brokerage office directly to confirm their internal deadlines. Registered unitholders (those who hold a physical share certificate in their name) should contact the Fund's transfer agent, Computershare Trust Company of Canada, at 1-800-564-6253 to redeem their shares. Shares that have been submitted for redemption will remain eligible for the March 2024 distribution, which will be paid in March 2024.

Key Dates

February 7-March 7, 2024 Shareholders may tender shares for redemption March 25-27, 2024 Redemption price determined based on average NAV of these trading days March 28, 2024 Redemption date April 19, 2024 Payment of redemption proceeds on or before this date

Important Information

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Investment returns and principal will fluctuate and shares, when sold, may be worth more or less than the original cost. Current performance may be lower or higher than the performance data quoted. NAV returned data includes investment management fees, custodial charges, bank loan expenses and administrative fees (such as Director and legal fees) and assumes the reinvestment of all distributions. The Company is subject to investment risk, including the possible loss of principal. Total return based on net asset value reflects changes in the Company's net asset value during each period. Total return based on market price reflects changes in market value.

abrdn is the registered marketing name in Canada for the following entities: abrdn Canada Limited, abrdn Inc., abrdn Investments Luxembourg S.A., abrdn Private Equity (Europe) Limited, abrdn Capital Partners LLP, abrdn Canada Limited is registered as a Portfolio Manager and Exempt Market Dealer in all provinces and territories of Canada as well as an Investment Fund Manager in the provinces of Ontario, Quebec, and Newfoundland and Labrador.

Closed-end funds are traded on the secondary market through one of the stock exchanges. The Company's investment return and principal value will fluctuate so that an investor's shares may be worth more or less than the original cost. Shares of closed-end funds may trade above (a premium) or below (a discount) the net asset value (NAV) of the Company. There is no assurance that the Company will achieve its investment objective. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

https://www.abrdn.com/en-ca/canadaclosedend

# # #

For More Information Contact:

abrdn Inc.

Investor Relations

1-800-992-6341

Investor.Relations@abrdn.com

SOURCE: abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund VCC

View the original press release on accesswire.com